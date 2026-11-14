Dave Meltzer has more information regarding NXT being blindsided by Cruz Montana’s WWE main roster call-up to join the 946 faction.

Montana was revealed as the newest member of the group on the November 2 episode of Raw. Two days later, he defeated Dion Lennox in an unsanctioned match on NXT that saw The 946 interfere.

In the November 9 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reported that nobody in NXT was aware Montana was going to be called up. In this week’s edition of the newsletter, Meltzer had more information, stating that discussions about Montana being added to The 946 began at a meeting held on October 22.

Meltzer wrote:

“Regarding Cruz Montana, apparently it was a meeting on 10/22 where they started talking about him being in 946. As noted in last week’s issue, there were future plans for him in NXT and everyone there was blindsided when he showed up on Raw. The belief, and Shawn Michaels even hinted at this, was that they often make these decision and blindside him. The person involved did not know if Michaels knew or not but were of the belief he would have known very shortly after that.”

Montana and the other members of The 946 are scheduled to face The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos in the men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series on November 28 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

The full edition of this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter is available for subscribers.