By Ric Flair Instagram

It’s the WON Hall of Fame results show!

Dave Meltzer, Ethan Tyler, John Muse, and Tony Richards go over the results and who got in. They also go over those who didn’t get in and why. And they looked toward next year’s ballot.

Also, make sure to read the full issue.

Congrats to the following who are the 2026 class of the WON HOF:

Ted Turner

Dominic DeNucci

Jesse Ventura

George Gordienko

This show is available for free on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Click here to listen (subscription required) or watch on YouTube.