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WOR: 2026 WON Hall of Fame results discussion
By Garrett Gonzales,12 days ago
It’s the WON Hall of Fame results show!
Dave Meltzer, Ethan Tyler, John Muse, and Tony Richards go over the results and who got in. They also go over those who didn’t get in and why. And they looked toward next year’s ballot.
Also, make sure to read the full issue.
Congrats to the following who are the 2026 class of the WON HOF:
- Ted Turner
- Dominic DeNucci
- Jesse Ventura
- George Gordienko
This show is available for free on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Click here to listen (subscription required) or watch on YouTube.