By WWE

CM Punk had some suggestions for Cody Rhodes’s Survivor Series team, but they aren’t exactly helpful.

After talking with Rey Mysterio and newest recruit Rey Fenix, Punk handed Rhodes a list of suggestions for their own team. Rhodes revealed the list on social media following this week’s SmackDown, which includes:

Hacksaw Jim Duggan

Ken Patera

1987 Nikita Koloff (Do NOT get 1986 Koloff, would not fit group)

Jason Vorhees (keep an open mind, loves America)

Mr. America

Bruce Springsteen (not Dickinson, NOT American)

A.J. Lee (in red/white/blue bikini) – #1 pick but didn’t want to seem like I’m playing favorites

The Patriot (not Dark or Tom Brandi)

Es Gee Tee Slaughter

‘Taker w/Betsy Ross flag duster (his favorite)

John Cena (not retired just need to pay $$$$)

The suggestions don’t seem particularly reasonable, as those listed are either dead, retired, or fictional.

Currently, Team Mexico has Mysterio, Penta, and Fenix, while Rhodes has only managed to recruit Punk and Je’Von Evans following this week’s Raw.