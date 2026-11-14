By WWE

On WWE Raw, The Bloodline and 946 will battle it out to decide which team gets the WarGames advantage.

A commercial aired during SmackDown tonight announcing that The Usos will face off against Carmelo Hayes & Cruz Montana of 946 on Raw this coming Monday. The winners earn the man-up advantage for their side in WarGames, meaning their next teammate will enter WarGames first and give them the numbers edge until the opposing team is allowed to bring in their next member and even things up.

Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu are set to represent The Bloodline at the November 28 PLE. The 946 team will consist of Hayes, Montana, Royce Keys, Bronco Nima & Lucien Price.

Monday’s Raw is taking place from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. It’s the second-to-last episode of the show before Survivor Series.

Here’s what’s been announced for the show so far:

WWE Raw (Monday, November 16) —