By WWE

Stephanie Vaquer is back, and she’s in WarGames.

During Friday’s SmackDown, Charlotte Flair was wrestling Jacy Jayne when the rest of Fatal Influence and Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley started to brawl. Soon, Bayley and Jade Cargill got involved. Vaquer then made her return, making the save. Back in the ring, Flair connected with Natural Selection for the win.

After the faces ran off the heels, Flair took the microphone as all the babyfaces uttered one word: WarGames, which takes place on November 28.

Later backstage, Vaquer revealed that Flair was the one who gave her the call, saying she couldn’t resist being part of her team. Vaquer had been out of action recently due to an undisclosed illness.

The men’s WarGames match was set up this past Monday on Raw in a similar manner, with Jacob Fatu returning to even the odds against the 946.

WWE Survivor Series (November 28)