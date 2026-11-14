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Friday Update

– We just finished the Hall of Fame results show that will be put on Spotify as a free show with Tony Richards, Ethan Tyler and John Muse. We went over the new inductees, the top placers who didn’t make it, those who rose and fell, talked a ton of history and even some thoughts on the 2027 ballot.

– The Hall of Fame issue of the Observer is up on the site right now:

Full results as well as the gains and losses from last year, First Ballot Hall of Famers historically, Those who went in with the highest percentage in history and breakdown of balloting with Reporters, Historians, Those who work in the business and those who formerly worked in the business and how they are the same or different.

A look at the new inductees, including Ted Turner’s history in wrestling, Dominic DeNucci, Jesse Ventura and George Gordienko and their highlights.

Complete coverage of WWE Crown Jewel

AEW and NXT go head-to-head twice in a week and not just the full breakdown of the ratings, but what groups each show appealed the most to and conclusions regarding WWE’s ability to hurt AEW today, where they can and can’t, John Cena’s television drawing appeal today, what group enjoys Blood & Guts and competition

Jim Herd passes away and we look at the period leading to the sale of Crockett Promotions to Ted Turner, the Herd years and years after, the little known story of how he saved the sale as well as how his lack of understanding of what WCW fans wanted led to a bad period.

A look at Full Gear and Survivor Series and interest levels

The brawl in Abu Dhabi that left several fighters arrested

The most complete look at the TV ratings over the past week

Mexico City starts 11 straight days of major shows with key lineups for the week

AAA gets U.S. television and for some reason keeps it a secret

AAA YouTube numbers and its new angle looked at

AAA moving to larger location in Mexico City for TV

New Japan cuts back on U.S., business

Unique New Japan show this week

Wrestlers and political office updates

Former New Japan Strong champion wrestler retires

Book on Rikidozan coming

MLW plans joint show with major company

Battle over the Bloodsport name

Skydance profits

Tony Khan talks about relationship with Skydance

Continental Classic news

Jericho Cruise news

Top October YouTube videos for WWE and AEW

One of UFC’s biggest stars teases retirement

Why the handling of Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes is so criminal

All-time great MMA star will retire facing the son of the man he retired

John Cena Classic

Thoughts on the biggest matches of the week

– The biggest story is all the flights being canceled in the U.S. today. This was scary for AEW although the majority of talent was already in Phoenix but not everyone. With the shutdown over, I’m told that right now everyone is expected to make it for the show. Bandido is working Arena Mexico tonight so would have to fly out after the show but it shouldn’t be a problem at this point. I would think a lot of TNA talent is not in Edmonton since Destination X isn’t until Sunday, but with things clearing up and travel back on, they all should make it as well. The shutdown took place after the WWE talent had arrived in Central Florida so didn’t affect tonight’s show.

– Usman Nurmagmedov and five others who jumped Merab Dvalishvili on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi were sentenced to six months in jail and fined $80,000, and deportation from the country after they serve their sentence. The crazy part of the story is that if you saw the tape and how he was jumped, that Merab Dvalishvilii was fined $13,600 for defending himself after being jumped by a number of fighters. Dvalishvili, who won’t be serving jail time, will compete in his RAF wrestling match with Marlon Moraes tomorrow. Umar Nurmagomedov, the brother of Usman, is off the show and Saba Lasizshvili, who was the guy defending Dvalshvili and was also fined, will replace Nurmagomedov in his match with Urijah Faber.

– AEW Dynamite Wednesday night with the 27 minute overrun did 742,000 viewers and an 0.17 in 18-49 and 0.25 in 25-54. Collision from 10:27 to 11:36 p.m. did 500,000 viewers and 0.12 in 18-49 and 0.19 in 25-54. Both shows were second in the time slot on cable behind the NBA on ESPN.

– As of earlier today, there were 6,452 tickets out for Full Gear tomorrow.

– Big Boom AJ & QT Marshall issued a challenge to Rocky Romero & Trent Baretta, with The Rizzler and Big Justice with them.

– Bayley was pulled from tonight’s NXT show in Cleveland to appear on Smackdown tonight in Sunrise, FL, but she will be wrestling on the NXT show tomorrow night in Detroit.

– For the weekend, we’ll be doing polls on Full Gear tomorrow, TNA Destination X on Sunday and Lucha Kingdom on Monday. Thumbs up, thumbs down ot thumbs in the middle along with a best and worst match to dave@wrestlingobserver.com

– From WWE sources, Shawn Michaels is not replacing Bruce Prichard since that position requires a lot of administrative work that Michaels is not likely to be doing. Others would be doing that work. He may end up with a position working with Paul Levesque. Regarding CM Punk to NXT, this is being planned but I’m told this will be a slow transition over time.

– Gable Steveson will face Terrance Chatman at the 1/30 UFC show in Toronto. Chatman has a 5-2 record.

– Arena Mexico tonight sold out when I woke up this morning. It’s a pretty loaded show

Max Star & Futuro & Hombre Bala Jr. & Valiente Jr. vs. Cancerbero & Carnifice & Inquisidor & Virus

Thunder Rosa & Kira vs. Syuri & Ami Sohrei

Rugido vs Vegas Depredador

Volador Jr. vs. Black Tiger

Bandido & Brillante Jr. vs. Barbaro Cavernario & Yutani

Mistico & Mascara Dorada & Neon vs. Angel de Oro & Hechicero & Zandokan Jr.

– Arena Coliseo tomorrow has Templario & Esfinge vs. Ultimo Guerrero & Gran Guerrero, Dragon Rojo Jr. & Dragon Legendario & Dragon de Fuego vs. Cobarde & Felino Jr. & El Hiio de Stuka Jr., and a three-way tag with Tessa Blanchard & Thunder Rosa vs. Ami Sohrei & Syuri vs. Olympia & Hera.

– The NFL themed show on Wednesday night at Arena Mexico has Templario & Mascara Dorda & Dulce Gardenia vs. Hechicero & Raider & Soberano Jr. Dorada and Soberano Jr. had to headline because they were in the ads for the NFL game next weekend in Mexico City. The advance is very strong and it’s expected to sell out.

– UFC 334 is from Madison Square Garden tomorrow, head-to-head with AEW Full Gear. It is scheduled for 5 p.m. to about 12:30 a.m., which is longer than Full Gear by a couple of hours minimum.

Evan Elder (156) vs. Samuel Sanches (153.6,)

Alatengheili (135,.6) vs. Juan Diaz (136.4) – Diaz was fined 20 percent of his purse for missing weight

Macy Chiasson (134.8) vs. Bia Mesquita (135.8)

Jared Gordon (155.6) vs. Melquizael Costa (155.4)

Donte Johnson (189) vs Cesar Almeida (189.6)

Jim Miller (155.6) vs. Terrance McKinney (160.2) – McKinney was fined 30 percent of his purse for missing weight by 4.2 pounds

Drew Dober (155.4) vs. Chris Duncan (155.4)

Stephen Thompson (170.6) vs. Charles Radtke (170.8)

Bilal Hasan (125.4) vs. Luis Gurule (125.2)

Caio Borralho (185.4) vs. Yosri Belgarui (18)

Kayla Harrison (135) vs. Amanda Nunes (135) for the women’s bantamweight title

Cyril Gane (242.6) vs. Josh Hokit (231.4) for the heavyweight title

Harrison looked so drawn out it was not healthy, but she always looks like that at 135.

– MLW signed Joe Coffey to a new deal.

– TNA is doing a 20 percent off tickets for Destination X on Sunday in Edmonton.

– New Japan President Hiroshi Tanahashi turned 50 today. WWE coach Sara Amato turned 46. Bear Bronson turned 31. Rufus R. Jones passed away 33 years ago today at the age of 60. Tony Rumble passed away 27 years ago today at the age of 48. Eddy Guerrero passed away 21 years ago today at the age of 38. Tiger Conway Sr. passed away 20 years ago today at the age of 74. Ice Train Harold Hogue was born on this day in 1967. Jerry Novak was born on this day in 1949. Walter Johnson was born on this day in 1942. Al Haft was born on this day in 1886 (thanks to Tony Richards)