By WWE

Rey Mysterio will have both of the Lucha Bros on his side at WWE Survivor Series.

In a backstage segment on SmackDown tonight, Mysterio announced that Rey Fenix will be one of the members of Team Mexico for their traditional Survivor Series elimination match against Team USA at the November 28 PLE. Each team will consist of five members. So far, Mysterio and the Lucha Bros (Fenix and his brother Penta) have been confirmed for Team Mexico.

The Team USA side has Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Je’Von Evans announced as the first three team members.

Fenix, the current AAA Cruiserweight Champion, said it will be an honor to compete in the same match as legends like Mysterio, Rhodes, and Punk

“Believe me when I say, I’m doing this not just for me,” Fenix said. “I’m doing this for my country, for my family, for the love of lucha libre.”

Survivor Series is taking place from Daikin Park in Houston, Texas two weeks from tomorrow. Here is where the card currently stands:

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 (Saturday, November 28) —