By TNA

Another TNA wrestler’s contract is coming up.

Fightful Select reported on Friday that Xia Brookside’s contract is also up soon, though both sides are currently negotiating.

“We’ve heard that there have been contract talks, and TNA has communicated an offer in hopes that Brookside stays,” the report says.

Fightful additionally noted that she is under contract for “a number of shows for TNA to tape.”

More on Xia Brookside

Over the last year, Brookside regularly teamed with Lei Ying Lee, with the two at one point winning the Knockouts Tag Team titles. Everything fell apart, however, when Brookside turned against Lee and won the TNA Knockouts title from her at Slammiversary. She held the title until last month’s Bound for Glory, where she lost it to Indi Hartwell.

She last wrestled on the October 22 edition of Impact, losing a rematch to Hartwell. Her next pivot took place on the November 5 edition of Impact when she was revealed as the newest member of The Righteous, attacking Harley Hudson. She will also be in the women’s Ultimate X match this Sunday at Destination X.