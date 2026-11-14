By WWE

Update —

It’s now been announced that, in addition to Charlotte Flair, all three members of Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) will be part of the John Cena Classic.

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The WWE John Cena Classic has a significant new addition on the women’s side.

At the start of SmackDown tonight, it was revealed that Charlotte Flair will be taking part in the John Cena Classic on Monday, December 14. She is the second women’s entrant confirmed, joining NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan. It remains to be seen who Charlotte will be facing at the John Cena Classic, as WWE has yet to announce any of the matchups.

Cena kicked off Friday’s SmackDown in Fort Lauderdale, Florida by sharing an emotional moment with Charlotte. During her promo, Charlotte said she’s always dreamed of sharing the ring with Cena and being part of the magic that Cena and her father Ric Flair have together. WWE recognizes Cena as having the most World title reigns in history at 17, after he broke Ric Flair’s record to reach that number.

The response from Cena was just as emotional, as he choked up while responding to Charlotte. He acknowledged everything Charlotte has gone through — including the death of her brother Reid — and said he knows the road has never been easy for Charlotte as she’s attempted to make her own mark in the business.

“You never had it easy, you just made it look easy,” Cena told her.

Cena added that, when he’s envisioned someone reaching 18 World title reigns and breaking his record someday, he’s always thought that Charlotte would be the one to do it.

At the John Cena Classic, Charlotte will have the chance to win some ceremonial gold, with WWE crowning men’s and women’s John Cena Classic Champions that night after the main event concludes. Club WWE members will vote for the champions. Everyone who competes on the show is eligible to be voted champion, even if they lose their match.

The show will stream live on Netflix as an episode of Raw, and December 14 will be a pretty unique day in WWE history with two Raws taking place. Before the John Cena Classic episode, there will be a Raw airing live from Perth, Australia earlier in the day.

WWE John Cena Classic entrants —