By JCW

The New Orleans cargo boat crash on Friday happened near a pro wrestling event.

Bryan Alvarez noted that the crash happened near a Juggalo Championship Wrestling event that took place at Mardi Gras World.

“This was right across from a Juggalo Championship Wrestling show and there were wrestlers that saw people jumping off the ship,” he wrote.

The crash took place around 12:30 p.m. Central time on Friday, when the cargo boat collided with a nearby riverboat. New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno later said at a news conference that all passengers on the riverboat were accounted for and that 32 people were taken to local hospitals.

“It is a literal miracle on the Mississippi,” said Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, who also spoke at the news conference.

More on JCW & Vince Russo

One of the more recent news stories regarding JCW involves the departure of Vince Russo in September, less than one year after he joined the promotion as an investor and member of the creative team. He had also made several appearances as an on-screen character on its weekly television show, Lunacy, which airs on YouTube.