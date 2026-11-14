By WWE

WWE SmackDown takes place tonight from the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

John Cena is advertised to appear on tonight’s show. He will invite more wrestlers to take part in the John Cena Classic on December 14 at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The WWE Tag Team Championship will be on the line tonight as Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga, with Haku in their corner, defend against Bakusai, the team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki.

Finn Bálor vs. Gunther is also scheduled for tonight. Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne will face Charlotte Flair in a non-title match.

Tiffany Stratton is scheduled to appear for the first time since betraying her former friend Chelsea Green at Crown Jewel.

John Cena appears as the road to the John Cena Classic continues

New WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton appears after cashing in on Chelsea Green at Crown Jewel

Gunther vs. Finn Balor

WWE Tag Team Champions The MFTs (Tama Tonga & Talla Tonga) defend against Bakusai (Shinsuke Nakamura & Kyoki)

Non-title match: Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne vs. Charlotte Flair

Our live coverage kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern.

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After the signature, we opened with the arrivals of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Tiffany Stratton, all of whom had an eventful night at Crown Jewel last Saturday. But, enough about that, John Cena time is now.

John Cena kicks off SmackDown

The namesake of the John Cena Classic made his way down to the ring in his usual mannere, with the Ft. Lauderdale crowd serenading him with cheers as if he was a Tkachuk. Inside the ring was the John Cena Classic Championship belt in all its garish glory as Cena took the stick, so to speak.

Cena said that the crowd didn’t even need a warmup as they were hype. He raised the Cena Classic title and said the Championship was here. He talked about how on December 14th, live from Disney World in Orlando, we’d see a record-setting amount of NXT stars making their Raw debuts against the best and brightest, and all having an opportunity to be a champ. Cena said that the power fell with the crowd to make their voices loud and clear with regards to the Cena Classic. But, that was December 14th, but it was time to talk about right here and right now. Cena announced the next invitee to the John Cena Classsic, who was revealed to be Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte walked down to the ring to a good reaction from the crowd as she asked for a ring official to part the ropes for her so she could enter the ring. Charlotte shook Cena’s hand and gave him a hug. Charlotte said that she was her father’s daughter and she tended to get emotional just like him, so she wanted to make it through this. Charlotte talked about how she always wanted to be a part of the magic of Cena and her father’s title lineage. She was standing here because Cena wanted her to be a part of his legacy and it meant a lot ot her. Charlotte recounted two years ago from WrestleMania 41, she was backstage and Cena walked past her. She was depressed and felt so lost when Cena asked her a “no bullshit” question about what happened in Chicago. Charlotte got nervous, as Cena told her to stop trying to be perfect, and to own who she was. Charlotte thanked Cena for helping her reinvent herself and for looking at her not as “Ric Flair’s kid” and for believing in her.

Charlotte was visibly emotional while the crowd cheered her on as she said that she not only going to be in the John Cena Classic, she’d be excellent in the John Cena Classic, and she’d win the Cena Classic Championship, because she was the greatest champion of all time. Cena said he was going over his time, but he didn’t care. He talked about how Charlotte had an easy way in and how much her brother meant to her. Cena said that Charlotte never had it easy, she made it look easy. Cena said that he always hoped to win 17, because he wanted to shake the hand of the one who would win 18, and he hoped it was Charlotte.

This was a fine segment. The Cena Classic concept is not my cup of tea, admittedly due to its odd nature, but Charlotte’s promo I very much enjoyed. That because the promo felt authentic, with Charlotte speaking from the heart about everything that’s happened with her over the past year or so.

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– Nick Aldis was on the phone, when Rey Mysterio visited him and said he had his eye on someone on SmackDown for Team Mexico. Cody Rhodes entered the scene as Mysterio left. Aldis said he wanted to check in on Rhodes to see if he was in a good place after Crown Jewel. Rhodes said that the punt may not be something he uses moving forward, but he wanted to focus on building Team USA for Survivor Series. However, once Survivor Series was done with, Rhodes wanted to get back to the number one contender conversation.

WWE Tag Team Championship: The M.F.T.s (Tama & Talla Tonga) (w/ Haku) (c) vs. Bakusai (Shinsuke Nakamura & Kyoki)

Kyoki — who Corey Graves noted spent most of his career talking to a stuffed cat (Darryl Takahashi) — started off strong with some crossbodies, but Tama hit a dropkick to stop the momentum. The tag to Talla Tonga, who threw Kyoki into the corner before flattening him with a frying pan chop to the chest, Another massive chop from Talla left Kyoki in a bad way. Tama tagged in and tried his hand at chopping Kyoki, but his foe mustered enough fighting spirit to withstand them. Kyoki got a full head of speed and attempted a hurricanrana. Tama caught him, but he eventually took Tama for a ride. Kyoki turned his attention to Talla and used the ropes to hurt him. On the apron, Haku struck Kyoki with his Tongan walking stick in the knee, which took us to the break.

Back from commercial as Kyoki found himself in dire straits. He countered a Tama suplex and turned into a Dragon Screw to create some separation. He finally tagged in Shinsuke Nakamura, who unleashed a combo on Tama. The vibrating stomp into the corner by Nakamura to Tama as he then hit him with a kick to the back of the neck. With Tama trapped on the top rope, Nakamura struck him down with the running knee. Kick to Talla as he turned his attention to Tama. He struck out on the Kinshasa, as Tama got him with the not-so-elevated Cutthroat. Things broke down as Bakusai took Talla out with a double clothesline. Kyoki slid into home plate and struck Haku, who got hit right into Talla Tonga. Dropkick by Kyoki took out Talla! Back in the ring, Nakamura made no mistake with the Kinshasa. The cover, but The War Raiders attacked to cause the DQ.

After the match, the Raiders took out Talla and Kyoki at ringside before the two turned their attention to Nakamura and Tama, taking both men out in short order.

Bakusai def. The M.F.T.s via disqualification (The M.F.T.s retain the WWE Tag Team Championship)

This was a meh match with an equally meh finish. A lot of the tag team scene has felt heatless because of the haphazard booking, so I didn’t feel anything when the War Raiders show up to cause the oh-so-predictable interference finish. And this is something that isn’t isolated to SmackDown’s tag division (or what exists of it, anyway), this feeling of malaise in terms of WWE’s booking is a widespread mess.

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Damian Priest vs. Axiom

Big boot by Priest on Axiom right as the bell rang was followed by the splash into the corner. Axiom left reeling, but he tried to fight back with dropkicks to the knees. Priest swung and missed like Aaron Judge on the forearm, which allowed Axiom to drive him out of the ring with a dropkick. Low kick to the knee of Priest as Axiom launched himself with a standing moonsault, but he landed awkwardly and his arm hit the commentary table.

Back int he ring, Priest clapped Axiom’s bell, but he got hit with the Dragon Screw across the middle rope. Missile Dropkick found its mark. Priest intercepted the Golden Ratio as he then absolutely cracked Axiom with a right hand strike. Razor’s Edge, but Axiom countered it. Priest finally hit for the fences with the lariat, before he got the Razor’s Edge on the second at-bat. The cover, and the win.

After the match, as Nathan Frazer tried to check up on his partner, Priest stepped back in the ring and took him out with South of Heaven.

Damian Priest def. Axiom via pinfall

Well, here’s hoping this latest attempt of reinventing Damian Priest goes over than the many other times they’ve tried with him.It’s certainly not for a lack of trying that he hasn’t been “impactful”, so to speak, but it is telling that Priest still feels like he’s stuck in neutral at this point.

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– John Cena was confronted backstage by Fatal Influence, who were upset with being excluded from the John Cena Classic. Jacy Jayne told Cena leaving Fatal Influence out would be the biggest mistake he’d make since he tried to ruin wrestling. Cena agreed with them, stating it was the kind of ruthless aggression he wanted to see. He told the trio that they’d be in the John Cena Classic.

– We got a recap of the Bloodline vs. 946 feud heading into WarGames at Survivor Series.

Let’s Hear from Sami Zayn

Accompanied by his “Ride or Dies” Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae, Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn made his way down after a losing effort at Crown Jewel, but getting the respect from Roman Reigns regardless.

Zayn mocked the crowd’s booing, asking if it was all they got. He told Gargano that it sounded like they had some “bitch-ass haters” in the house tonight. But, it was fine, because he wanted to know how many in the crowd came to ride or die with “the Last Real Good Guy”. The crowd, of course, booed Zayn.

Zayn wanted to be clear about Crown Jewel, where a lot of things that were wrong were finally made right. And it was all a matter of respect, specifically after his match against Roman Reigns. It wasn’t him begging for approval or validation, it was a matter of demanding respect, and he got it. Zayn bragged about doing something that nobody in this industry has ever done, and that was getting Roman Reigns to acknowledge him. And if Roman Reigns, The OTC, was willing to do just that, it was now what Zayn expected as the bare minimum from everyone. Cue the interruption from an old friend in the form of Kevin Owens.

Owens took the mic said that before Zayn started to talk to him like he was, it wasn’t Roman Reigns or CM Punk or Trick Williams he was talking to, it was him. Owens noted how Zayn was out here righting so many wrongs over the past few months, he himself was doing just that by punching CM Punk in the face with a chain last week. Now there was another wrong to right. Owens said that for the last 25 years, no matter what’s happened in the ring between us, he told everyone that Sami Zayn was the best to ever do it, and that no matter how he won that title, Owens felt Zayn deserved to be champion.

Owens put over Zayn by stating that those who called him a midcard bum weren’t half as good as Zayn on his worst day. He said he was proud of Zayn for being a World Champion, but he wasn’t done. The wrong that he needed to right, however, was the 17 months he spent in injury, wondering when he’d ever get back. He talked about how he had a chance to wrestle and win in Toronto on August 21st in front of his family. And that didn’t happen because of Zayn. Owens said there was only one way to right that wrong, and that was to take Zayn’s Undisputed WWE Title from him.

Gargano stepped up to Owens and said it was the worst year of his life this year, and that the only person that respected him was Zayn. Owens told Gargano this had nothing to do with im as he shoved him aside. Owens yelled at Zayn some more before Gargano attacked him from behind. Zayn walked off while Gargano continued to beat up by Owens. He attempted a superkick until Owens blocked him and hit a Stunner. Owens took the mic one more time and warned Zayn that his title reign was living on borrowed time and he would be the one to end it. Owens threw Gargano out of the ring while Zayn looked unsure of how things were going down.

I will say that this Sami Zayn title reign angle and the stuff with Gargano being gaslit into doing Zayn’s bidding while Kevin Owens finally goes after him is interesting. A lot more entertaining than more than a few angles in WWE at the moment.

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– CM Punk watched from backstage as Cody Rhodes walked up to him. The two wondered when the two best guys would be competing for the title before Rey Mysterio showed up and introduced the new Team Mexico member, Rey Fenix. The AAA Cruiserweight Champion said that he was doing this not just for himself, but for his country and lucha libre. As Fenix and Mysterio left, Punk gave Rhodes a paper with some suggestions for Team USA members.

Jacy Jayne vs. Charlotte Flair

Collar-and-elbow tie-up to start, but Jayne took advantage with a kick to the gut. She then slammed Charlotte’s head on the turnbuckle before hitting a hurricanrana. Jayne ran into Charlotte with a splash, but she found herself on the bad end of a back suplex. Charlotte then took Jayne for a ride with a grounded headscissors takeover. On the apron, Charlotte hit Jayne with a boot to the face, followed by the crossbody. The cover, but Jayne kicked out.

Jayne got the advantage back with a rake to the eye, followed by the scoop slam. Charlotte fought back by kicking Jayne out of the ring with a big boot. Cannonball off the apron by Charlotte knocked Jayne for a loop. At that point, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid provided a distraction as Jayne hit Flair with a kick from the apron. Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss showed up and this took us to the time-honored tradtion of the mid-match ad break.

Back from the break with Flair catching Jayne for the fallaway slam. Charlotte was feeling it, but Jayne hit her with the superkick. Charlotte came right back with the big boot for the near-fall. Charlotte avoided a punch from Jayne but couldn’t connect with the back suplex. Jayne hit her with the neckbreaker for the two-count. Jayne ran towards the corner where Charlotte was at, but got sent right into the corner instead. Charlotte placed her foe in position for the big moonsault. The cover, but Jayne kicked out at two. Jayne attempted a crucifix roll-up, but Charlotte kicked out. Figure-Eight locked in, but Jayne rolled her up for another near-fall.

Backslide attempt, but Jayne got Charlotte with the knee to the face. One, two… not quite. Jayne sized up Charlotte for the Rolling Encore, but Charlotte dodged it and hit the spear instead. On the top rope as Reid and Henley caused the distraction. Paxley and Bliss brawled with Fatal Influence as The Baddies began to fight it out aswell. Bayley ran in and joined the brawl before Jade Cargill attacked Bayley. Cue the arrival of Stephanie Vaquer. Back in the ring, Charlote connected with the Natural Selection on Jayne to pick up the win.

After the match, Charlotte took the mic and officially made it WarGames for Survivor Series.

Charlotte Flair def. Jacy Jayne via pinfall

That was a pretty decent match up until the requisite WarGames setup, and unlike the men’s match where we got months of build with Bloodline vs. 946, this women’s match just feels largely thrown together. At the very least, Paxley/Bliss/Flair have pre-established beef with The Baddies and Fatal Influence, but Bayley and Vaquer’s inclusion seems very thrown together. Oh, well.

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– Backstage, Stephanie Vaquer stated that her inclusion with Charlotte’s team came down to being called and stating that she couldn’t resist.

Tiffany Stratton Explains Her Actions

Fresh off of cashing in her Money in the Bank on her friend Chelsea Green at Crown Jewel last week, new WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton was here to explain herself.

Stratton said that she knew everything looked better on her. She boasted about being a two-time Money in the Bank winner and a two-time WWE Women’s Champion. Some people needed a boyfriend or a GM to feel bad for them, and she wanted to dedicate this title win to her ex-BFF Chelsea Green, because… that led to an interruption from that ex-BFF in question.

Green walked down with mic in hand and stood face-to-face with Stratton. “Okay, ex-BFF… noted,” said Green. She stated that Stratton and her were never friends, asking why she wanted to steal her moment. Green sarcastically congratulated Stratton, and stated that she was going to sleep soundly because in the history books, she was the Crown Jewel Champion.

Stratton said that Green stole her moment at SummerSlam, and that she felt comfortable being in the same conversation as her. Stratton took the ring off her finger and told Green to enjoy the rest of her career in catering. Green angrily attacked Stratton, but got waylaid by a shot from the ring instead.

While Stratton feels natural as a heel, the rather lazy and predictable way of using a Money in the Bank cash-in to get to that point kind of highlights the safe and lazy booking that Triple H seems to default to as the top booker in WWE. It feels risk-averse and makes things largely paint-by-numbers and boring to keep up with on a week-to-week basis.

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– Backstage, Chelsea Green was licking her wounds when Paige checked up on her. Blake Monroe appeared and boasted about how she was world championship material, stating that her best years were ahead of her.

Gunther vs. Finn Balor

Gunther went after Balor right away with a kick to the gut, followed by the European uppercut. Big elbow from Gunther as he continued to dominate Balor early on. Chop to the chest from Gunther left Balor rattled, as did the shots to the gut. Piledriver attempt, but Balor countered it and hit a basement dropkick. Alley-oop over to the apron by Balor as he then took flight and took out Gunther with a tope. Sports-style replay of the impact as we went to a word from our sponsor.

Back from the break with both men dueling on the top rope. Balor dropped to the apron and hit Gunther with a kick to send the big man down. Balor to the top, but Gunther recovered and chopped him down. Gunther choked at Balor with his foot as he then looked for a slam. Balor countered and kicked him until Gunther finally hit the scoop slam out of nowhere. Gunther battered Balor on the bridge of his nose with an elbow shot. Balor recovered and hit a nice side Russian leg sweep to create some much-needed separation.

Balor got a bit of momentum and hit Gunther with a running elbow shot. Chop to the corner, but Gunther had him in a bad spot. Balor reversed it into an inverted neckbreaker for a two-count. Balor went right back at it with the kicks to the chest, but Gunther hoisted him in position for the powerbomb. Balor fought out of it and sent his foe out of the ring. Running kick from the apron, blocked by Gunther as he then sent Balor crashing back first onto the top of the barricade. That led us to the final ad break of the night.

Our main event returned from the break with Gunther and Balor exchanging heavy fire. Gunther dropped Balor with a hard chop to the chest, followed by another. However, Balor refused to stay down, even as Gunther mocked him. Balor responded with a combo of his own as he countered Gunther’s sleeper into a roll-up. The cover, but Gunther turned it into the sleeper… but Balor turned that into a pin attempt for the two-count! Slingblade connects! Balor looked for the dropkick, but Gunther countered with sleeper. Dropkick from Gunther eventually led to a monster-sized lariat to knock Balor loopy. Both men down on the mat, but it was Gunther who began to stir. Gunther taunted Balor to just “move on and don’t embarrass himself”. Gunther took his time to go up to the top rope but he missed with the splash. Shotgun dropkick by Balor as Gunther was down and out. Coup De Grace missed as Balor was pushed into the referee. Low blow by Gunther led to the powerbomb and the victory.

Gunther def. Finn Balor via pinfall

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Fantastic main event tonight between Gunther and Balor, and it appears any rumors of Gunther being buried after rightfully refusing to go to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel (where this precise match would’ve reportedly taken place) are just that, even after the “losing a dark match that’s essentially non-canon” deal.

I did like Charlotte’s promo at the start, so there’s that. Probably one of the best promos she’s done in her career.

Damian Priest, on the other hand, just feels like he’s spinning in circles, try as they might with this heel turn for him. As I said above, I do hope this works out for him, at the very least.

It was a good way to end what felt like a filler episode of SmackDown. That isn’t to say the show was terrible, by the way. Come to think of it, a lot of WWE feels like just one big filler episode with Survivor Series looming, especially in the case of the inexplicable USA/Mexico traditional Survivor Series match. That’s kind of led to angles like whatever the fallout would’ve been for Cody Rhodes punting Randy Orton to be put on pause.