By AEW

Kyle Fletcher is the future.

Watching the former TNT Champion’s back-and-forth promo battle with Will Ospreay this past Wednesday made me realize even more how bright Fletcher’s future is in professional wrestling. I started to sense that a few years ago when he branched away from Mark Davis and began his run as a singles wrestler. But at 27, he now has all the tools necessary to become a big star. It’s not a question of if, but when AEW will pull the trigger.

I don’t think it will happen this Saturday at Full Gear, where he is set to challenge Ospreay in what will likely be an excellent match. After all, the clear direction for the future is Adam Copeland and Will Ospreay, and I think MJF will return sooner rather than later seeking another title match. In other words, there’s a clear title direction for the foreseeable future, and Fletcher winning wouldn’t make sense at the moment. And when he does win, it shouldn’t be for a short time; he should have a long run as a young champion.

AEW needs to be forward-thinking when it comes to Fletcher’s future. The first crop of AEW main event stars, like MJF, Hangman Page, and Will Ospreay, are fully entrenched at the top, to the point where there is a need for some younger talent to step in and freshen the scene a bit. Fletcher should absolutely be someone put in that position. He’s been a world-caliber wrestler for the last several years, after all, with a recent example being the amazing match where he teamed with Kevin Knight against The Young Bucks at WrestleDream last month.

Going with Fletcher would help AEW stand out more against WWE, contrasting their young world champion with WWE’s older, greyer stars. WWE is making an effort to change things up a bit – they’re protecting newer talent like Oba Femi and Bron Breakker. But they haven’t gone all the way with them, and there’s always that mentality that you need to “earn” being at the top before you actually are a main-event-level star, and that can take years. And look at their champions – Sami Zayn is 42, Roman Reigns is 41, and most of the recent champions are hovering around the same age, if not higher. AEW’s champions tend to skew younger, and going with someone like Fletcher would emphasize that.

At the very least, AEW needs to get a plan going for Fletcher to be the top guy in the promotion within the next year. He has all the tools; he just needs that extra push. While I don’t urge AEW to abandon all plans and put the title on him immediately, I feel there needs to be a long-term strategy. There are only so many chances these days to really go with someone while the iron is hot – and Fletcher is very hot at the moment.