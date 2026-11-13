By WWE

WWE’s NXT live event tour this weekend will be unaffected by the nationwide grounding of flights in the United States on Friday.

Our Bryan Alvarez provided an update on social media, writing that the NXT crew had all arrived before the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded flights earlier in the day.

Alvarez wrote:

“NXT crew all made it in for their house show before this all went down.”

The NXT Holiday Live Tour has three events scheduled this weekend, beginning Friday in Cleveland, Ohio, followed by Detroit, Michigan on Saturday and Chicago, Illinois on Sunday. Bayley is advertised for Friday and Saturday’s shows, and CM Punk is advertised for Saturday and Sunday’s.

The FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday due to a telecommunications outage affecting air traffic control centers across the country.

Alvarez also provided an update regarding TNA’s Destination X pay-per-view, scheduled for Sunday at the Edmonton EXPO Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Alvarez wrote that most of those working the show were expected to fly in on Saturday.

Regarding AEW Full Gear, scheduled for Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona, Alvarez noted that many AEW wrestlers flew to the pay-per-view directly from Wednesday’s Dynamite. However, others had not yet departed and were stranded due to the grounding.