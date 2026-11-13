By AEW

A year ago, a lot of Saturday’s AEW Full Gear card would have read differently.

Ilja Dragunov and Tommaso Ciampa were toiling away somewhere else. Kofi and Austin Creed were WWE lifers, universes away. Mark Davis was here, but Jake Doyle hadn’t shown up yet. Marina Shafir had never come close to a World title match. Kyle Fletcher was still morphing into the supernova he is so quickly becoming. Even Adam ‘Cope’ Copeland was in a different place, much further from the finish line now creeping into view.

These arrivals, these ascensions and evolutions, provide the intrigue in what is somehow the eighth (!!!) Full Gear. The status quo holds at the top. Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone, Kazuchika Okada, and The Young Bucks are all the rightful measuring sticks. They hold the top prizes in the company and set the standard.

But a company’s sense of itself changes and grows with time. When other people show up and do the work, things move in a new direction. The winds of change blow across every major division in AEW. Let’s see where things wind up after Full Gear.

AEW Full Gear 2026 predictions & preview

AEW National Champion Tommaso Ciampa defends against Ilja Dragunov

Dragunov is tailor-made for AEW’s audience. Over the years, the audience been conditioned to love this type of wrestler: someone who takes it seriously, takes and gives punishment equally, and, to any keen observer, seems like a little wrestling freak. He loves this stuff! He lives for the physicality and the theatrics. He embraces both, and perhaps a bit too much at times. This is a welcome addition to the roster, and is not just another WWE drone looking for a check to cash. It’s only a matter of time before the fans are fully in love with him. The more he wrestles, the louder they will get.

Ciampa is a wonderful opponent for his first major AEW stage. He and Dragunov have a (very) limited history. Both crave impact and both are willing to dish it out and take it. Sounds like a hell of a show opener to me.

Prediction: Dragunov

AEW World Trios Champions Hangman Adam Page & Brodido defend against Swerve Strickland & New Level in a Texas Death Match

The elevation of the Trios championships in the months since New Level’s debut cannot be overstated. For most of their existence, these titles were an afterthought and something thrown at whatever group needed something to do while the main stories were happening elsewhere. Now they warrant a Texas Death Match stipulation on a major pay-per-view, and the reasons are straightforward. Kofi and Creed showed up and a blood feud resumed.

This is how title legitimacy works. Design teams and marketing departments, try as they might, cannot grant this. It is conferred only by performers and bookers willing to invest in it. When two first-ballot Hall of Famers set their sights on a championship, every other team is quietly asked why they haven’t done the same. New Level did not lower themselves by chasing these titles. They raised both the floor and the ceiling of championships that otherwise could not have dreamed of reaching this altitude on their own.

As he often does, Swerve introduces an interesting subplot. The New Level being unsettled by his specific brand of violence is good storytelling because it’s honest storytelling. Kofi’s hesitation feels real because yeah, you should be afraid of a Texas Death Match. That’s not weakness. Rather, that’s the only correct response to this situation, and performers embracing that reality makes everything that much more believable.

Hangman and Swerve’s extensive and forever unresolved history does the rest of the heavy lifting. Their cosmic connection has yet to be severed by any booking decision, and it likely never will.

Prediction: Swerve and The New Level

AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada defends against Adam Copeland

Having spent too much time in the more unsettling corners of the wrestling internet, I have learned that I am much higher on Okada’s AEW run than the consensus. Based on how he is discussed there, you would think he’s a personal affront to many of them. I find myself wondering if we are watching the same performer.

Is he wrestling the matches he was having in New Japan? Absolutely and unequivocally no. Does he wrestle on autopilot more than anyone would like? Yes. Has any of this been actually bad? No. Actually, a lot of it has been very good. The worst things he has done is have forgettable matches, which all wrestlers have all of the time. It is a matter of expectations. If yours were not met, well, that is unfortunate and disappointing. But to call his run in AEW bad is a bridge too far.

My suspicion and one that sabotages my own argument is that Saturday falls into the autopilot category. The Cope experience is not something Okada is going to fully commit to. Okada’s taste skews far more lighthearted than Copeland who is no doubt planning a sprawling New Japan-style epic that serves no one.

The best version of this match is a tight thirteen that plays into their strengths and avoids wishful thinking. The only question is do we get that version or do we get something full of bloat?

Prediction: Okada

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend against Mark Davis & Jake Doyle

AEW is clearly investing in Davis & Doyle. Their squash of the Young Bucks a few weeks ago was bold, serious booking. It immediately established these two as credible threats in the tag division and also reminded the audience that the eliminator matches AEW is so fond of can be more than filler for television time.

This type of style discrepancy tends to bring out the best in The Bucks. Their matches really sing when they get to work from underneath and build toward something big. That’s what they get to do against Davis and Doyle. Davis is a snarling, vicious brawler who delights in dropping dudes right on their heads. Doyle is Davis’ equal physically and will gleefully throw his body into his opponents over and over again. They are plainly named, but anything but.

Tag divisions work best when all their challengers feel like threats. Look no further than the next match preview to find out what happens when that is not the case. I mentioned the booking was bold, but it was also simple: a clean television win, no chicanery, no gimmicks, and a match at the pay-per-view.

Prediction: Davis and Doyle

AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions The Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor & Jamie Hayter) defend against Wrathlander (Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron)

My thoughts on this match are available in these very pages (no subscription required because I love you) from a few weeks ago. Nothing has changed to warrant updating them, so here they sit, glorious in their splendor:

“This is what happens when a division’s depth has cracks beneath a solid top. The ceiling in the women’s tag division is good! Two legitimate, strong, accomplished teams (The Birds and Divine Dominion) as anchors, plus whatever you think of the Sisters of Sin (they’re fine). But from there, it starts to slip. It’s held together with varying degrees of conviction. Cameron tries extremely hard; I’ll never knock someone actively trying to improve. Her gifts just exist outside of the bells.”

This is a division that is in desperate need of an energy boost and foresight. What is next for Da Birds? More Divine Dominion? Or perhaps I could interest you in the Sisters of Sin? The singles scene is in good standing. It’s the tag division that needs an influx of life.

Prediction: Birds retain

Death Riders & The Conglomeration vs. The Cut in Anarchy in the Arena

The Cut gives two factions (The Dogs and Bullet Club Gold) that have been treading water some much-needed energy and ceiling. Getting the Anarchy in the Arena slot is a huge chance to shine. They will be firmly in the spotlight against what have become the biggest babyfaces in the company, the Death Riders.

Through booking and tragic circumstance, the horns that trumpet the Death Riders’ arrival, the same ones that once inspired dread or exhaustion, now promise something different entirely: joy. They foretell the coming of some serious wrestlers committed to their vision and to each other. There is no manufactured conflict, no slow-burn dissolution telegraphed in sidelong glances and loaded silences. There is just determination to build each other into the strongest versions of themselves they can be, and a warmth between people who have committed to doing exactly that. That’s a family, man.

Claudio Castagnoli should be the standout. His recent performance as an unconquerable force of nature is a reminder that few are better when given the chance to run at and through something. His physical charisma resonates up to the rafters. With room to operate inside the chaos Anarchy in the Arena provides, something memorable will happen.

Prediction: Death Riders & Conglomeration

AEW Women’s World Champion Mercedes Mone defends against Marina Shafir

Big Match Marina™ is an untested, but juicy, hypothesis, and I don’t know if it’s in her skillset to have what a large portion of the audience would call a “main event style match.” If that reads as critical, it’s not meant that way. People do things in their own ways, pursue their preferred style of their art, etc. Variety is necessary in an increasingly homogeneous world.

The goal of so much “content” in wrestling and everything else seems to be to produce more of itself. More of the same thing, optimized for the same audience, designed to make the numbers go up rather than create something meaningful. The point is for you to watch Mr. Beast, then watch more Mr. Beast. Marina Shafir scoffs at that notion. She is interested in getting better, all the time. She’s out there working indies and never skipping back day. This is a serious performer who is clinically serious about her craft. Her style might not be for everyone, but everything else about her should be.

There is no better dance partner for whatever Shafir can produce on her best night than Mone. Few people have her resume when it comes to delivering on the biggest stages with a wide variety of opponents. She is the constant, the measuring stick, and an all-time great whose status only continues to grow. If Marina has a great one in her, Mercedes is sure to find it.

Prediction: Mone

AEW World Champion Will Ospreay defends against Kyle Fletcher

Wednesday’s Dynamite was proof that Fletcher is everything everyone says he is. The promo was too long, but his delivery, composure, and crowd work were top-tier stuff. He has shown he can do it all and he showed he outclasses Ospreay on the microphone. Ospreay is one note, though he plays that note well. Any gifted orator outclasses him.

Fletcher has done the hardest thing in wrestling: getting people who want to love you to actually loathe you. When he finally turns, the reactions will be rapturous. His return at Double or Nothing earlier this year had the crowd at full throat…until he laid out Konosuke Takeshita.

It’s just not Fletcher’s time yet.

That is a statement of pure fact that carries no negative connotation. Often to their detriment, AEW loves a slow burn (Kacey Musgraves would approve.) Their preferred method of storytelling skews towards the long. His time should be coming soon, though. He should be the one to take the title from Ospreay, but not here and not with so little build. He’s the first overall pick if you’re drafting AEW talent right now as the in-ring, the confidence, and the ceiling that appears to keep rising every time it’s found.

Ospreay’s reign has had the expectedly excellent title defenses against Moxley and Okada. Nothing can reasonably approach the highs of winning the title on AEW’s grandest stage, but the comedown from the peak has been noticeable. That is less a criticism of Ospreay and his performance, but more of an acknowledgement that moments like that are organic and unrepeatable. What his reign needs now is a meaningful rivalry and something with meaty friction and allows him to cement his reign as one that carries weight.

A serious program with MJF could be just that. It would do Ospreay considerable good going against the true antagonist of AEW. No one in the company raises the air pressure in a room quite like MJF. The in-ring result might be the most self-indulgent thing imaginable, but that’s a risk worth taking to bring something real out of Ospreay. He has proven he can be moved. He just needs someone to do the moving. If he’s really fighting for legacy as he claimed on Wednesday, he needs a remarkable title reign to get there.

Even if MJF makes his presence felt and helps stamp Ospreay’s reign, he’s not the one who should take his title. That belongs to the person who stands across the ring from him at Full Gear. But Saturday, November 14, 2026, is not the date of Kyle Fletcher’s coronation.

Ospreay keeps the title for now. It’s only a matter of time before it winds up around Fletcher’s waist.

Prediction: Ospreay retains