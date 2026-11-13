By TNA

This weekend’s wrestling events are facing some very unexpected uncertainty due to a nationwide FAA ground stop.

Due to a communications issue affecting air traffic control, the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) grounded all flights on Friday “out of an abundance of caution.” AEW has its Full Gear pay-per-view taking place from Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, and our Bryan Alvarez reports that the card could be affected with some talent not having traveled yet. Many flew to the PPV after Dynamite/Collision, but those who didn’t could face major delays or not arrive in time at all.

TNA’s Destination X PPV is being held in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Sunday and could also be impacted. Alvarez notes:

Most everyone working Destination X should be flying in tomorrow, so if this lasts the expected six hours it could conceivably heavily impact (no pun) that show.

FAA statement —

This is only the second time there has been a nationwide ground stop since 9/11. The other was a January 2023 issue where a computer system malfunctioned.

Markwayne Mullin, the US Secretary of Homeland Security, says there is no reason to believe this communications issue was caused by any kind of attack or threat on the United States.

The FAA has issued a statement on the stoppage: