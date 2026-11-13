By WWE

A couple of matches involving champions have been added to the WWE SmackDown lineup for tonight.

The WWE Tag Team titles will be on the line with Bakusai (Shinsuke Nakamura & Kyoki) getting their shot against the MFTs (Tama Tonga & Talla Tonga). These teams have been feuding since Kyoki (former NJPW star Hiromu Takahashi) arrived in WWE. A victory tonight would bring Kyoki, a decorated junior heavyweight from his time in NJPW, the first WWE gold of his career.

Jacy Jayne vs. Charlotte Flair is the other new addition to the lineup, though it’s specifically listed as a non-title match with Jayne’s Women’s United States Championship not on the line.

Amerant Bank Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is the venue for tonight’s show. John Cena will be in the building to continue inviting talent to December’s John Cena Classic.

WWE SmackDown (Friday, November 13) —