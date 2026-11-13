By AEW

There could be some serious travel issues for talent trying to get to Arizona for AEW Full Gear 2026.

On Friday, the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) issued a rare notice grounding all flights nationwide due to a communication issue that is affecting air traffic control. Our Bryan Alvarez notes that, while many AEW wrestlers flew straight to the pay-per-view after Dynamite/Collision, some have not left yet and could face major delays — or not make it to the event at all.

Full Gear is taking place from Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona tomorrow (Saturday, November 14). Alvarez notes that tonight’s SmackDown from Fort Lauderdale, Florida should be unaffected.

Alvarez writes —

Regarding the FAA grounding all flights, many AEW wrestlers flew to the PPV straight from Dynamite, but others haven’t left yet and are stranded. The longer this goes the greater the likelihood of major delays and people not making it there at all.

There are people who have been told this ground stop may not be lifted until 8 PM tonight which would be a disaster.

WWE usually flies everyone to TV the day prior so SmackDown should be unaffected, but we are trying to find out more.

FAA technicians are investigating the communication issue, with the stop being issued “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”