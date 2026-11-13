By WWE

Chad Wicks, who had a brief WWE career as one-half of the tag team The Dicks, is reportedly currently in jail in Iowa after being arrested for driving with a suspended license.

PWInsider reports that, following an arrest in September and then another on November 4, Wicks was arrested again on November 12 and is currently incarcerated in Forest City, Iowa. Prior to this most recent arrest, the 48-year-old Wicks had bonded out of jail on November 5 after being arrested on November 4 for several counts of refusing to appear in court.

In the September 29 arrest, Wicks is accused of multiple traffic offenses: Unsafe Turn or Failure to Give Signal, Improper Rear Lamps, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Cancelled or Revoked (DUS).

Wicks trained at NJPW’s California dojo in the mid-2000s and competed in the 2004 edition of the NJPW Young Lion Cup. He wrestled as Chad Toland in OVW before becoming Chad Dick on SmackDown with his tag team partner James Dick (Tank Toland).

Prior to the lawsuit being thrown out in 2018, Wicks was one of the plaintiffs in a class-action suit against WWE relating to concussions that was spearheaded by attorney Konstantine Kyros.