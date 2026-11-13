By WWE

Brie Bella still has some healing to do before she’s cleared to return to the ring.

During an interview with OutKick Dropkick, Bella gave an update on how she’s recovering from the broken scapula (shoulder blade) she suffered at SummerSlam 2026. A recent CT scan showed that, while Bella’s recovery is on track, she does still have some breaks that need to heal. She is hopeful that she’ll be able to start training in the ring again in January 2027. That could potentially put Bella on track for a Royal Rumble season return.

“Well, right now, I still have some breaks, unfortunately,” Bella said. “We just got my CT scan back, but I’m hoping beginning of December, I’ll have better news. So, I’m just keeping up with my physical therapy. Finally, I got to kind of go up the next level of physical therapy and that was really fun. It was really challenging so far this week. I was like, whoa, I haven’t been this sore like since July.

“I’m hoping I can get back training in the ring in January. That is my goal. So, if the shoulder blade, if we see that everything is fused, then I can. If not, you know, I just, it’s weird. It’s been like a very interesting process because I shattered my shoulder blade. I broke it in like five different spots. So, it was like, it wasn’t just one fracture, it was many. It’s been interesting to see, see the progress. It’s been a little too slow for me, but the doctor says I’m right on track.”

The 2027 Royal Rumble is being held in Glendale, Arizona on February 6. Arizona is where Brie and her twin sister Nikki grew up. Since Brie’s injury, Nikki has continued to compete on SmackDown as a singles wrestler.

Bellas aiming for WWE Women’s Tag Team titles —

At the time Brie got hurt, the Bellas were gearing up for a heel tag team run after turning against Paige. Brie told OutKick Dropkick that winning the Women’s Tag Team titles with Nikki is her goal for 2027. The sisters, who are already WWE Hall of Famers, have never been tag champions together, though Brie did have a three-month reign with Paige earlier this year while Nikki was sidelined with her own injury.

“I don’t know what 2026 was trying to tell the Bellas, but all it told us was broken bones,” Brie said. “I’m hoping what it means is that when Nikki and I come back together in 2027, that the hype of us trying to come together to fight for the tag titles that it will just feel so powerful when we come in 2027.”