By WWE

Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez and Lance Storm and Filthy Tom Lawlor is back with a three-man booth with a ton to talk about!

The Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame is out and both Bryan and Filthy are passionate about a few candidates, and also debate whether or not Ted Turner belongs in the Hall of Fame after he got more votes than anyone else. We’ll also look at the lack of advertising for Smackdown and how far their ticket sales have fallen from the last show in the building, preview Destination X and Full Gear this coming week, talk about the amazing stat that AEW could have bragged about if War Games hadn’t had an overrun, the latest in the Ludwig Kaiser legal case and more! A fun show as always so check it out~!

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