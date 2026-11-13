By WWE

A match that was initially planned for Crown Jewel is now set to take place on WWE SmackDown tonight.

Original plans for the November 7 Crown Jewel PLE called for Gunther vs. Finn Balor to be part of the card, but that didn’t end up happening due to Gunther deciding not to go to Saudi Arabia. WWE has now announced that Gunther vs. Balor will happen on tonight’s SmackDown from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Gunther and Balor have long been feuding as part of the top-of-the-card mix on SmackDown. Our Dave Meltzer reported that, amid the violence and turmoil going on in the Middle East ahead of Crown Jewel, Gunther went back and forth on the idea of going to Saudi Arabia before ultimately deciding not to. Meltzer also noted that Balor wasn’t thrilled by the idea of going to Saudi Arabia but likely would have gone if Gunther had went.

Though the “Demon” version of Balor returned on the Halloween night edition of SmackDown a couple of weeks ago, he is not advertisd as The Demon for this match.

Gunther vs. Balor is the first match announced for tonight’s show, with appearances by John Cena and Tiffany Stratton also set.

WWE SmackDown (Friday, November 13) —