A wild hotel lobby brawl that went viral on Thursday has resulted in eight men — including top would-be MMA free agent Usman Nurmagomedov — being quickly sentenced to six months in Abu Dhabi prison.

First reported by The National, the country’s judicial department stated that six unnamed defendants were each sentenced to six months in prison, each fined the U.S equivalent of $82,000, and were ordered to be deported after serving their terms for “disturbing public security, causing panic and endangering lives.”

One of those men is Nurmagomedov who is set to become a free agent after the exclusive negotiating window with PFL is up. He is expected to sign with the UFC despite this latest issue — one of several the cousin of former UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov has been involved in.

The incident happened in a Yas Island hotel when Nurmagomedov and other members of his team came up behind current UFC bantamweight title contender Merab Dvalishvili who was filming an interview for Real American Fighting (RAF). Several videos were taken showing Nurmagomedov slapping Dvalishvili and a brawl breaking out, leaving Dvalishvili and his friend/wrestler Saba Lazishvili to fend for themselves against the Nurmagomedov group.

Lazishvili will now replace Umar Nurmagomedov on the card who reportedly was not part of the group sentenced.

Two other men, also unnamed, were also sentenced to six months in prison, fined the U.S. equivalent of $82,000, and ordered to be deported “for violating privacy by using information technology to film and publish footage of the brawl.” The court also confiscated their phones to delete any videos/images of the brawl which are now all over social media forever.

Two other men, assumed to be Dvalishvili and Lazishvili, were fined approximately $14,000 each in U.S. dollars for “disturbing public security and assaulting others.”