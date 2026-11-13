By https://tnstud.com

It’s a special edition of Wrestling Weekly with Les Thatcher and Vic Sosa.

Southeastern Championship Wrestling is one of the few territories whose archives are not in a vault somewhere within WWE, so it’s important to share the history of the territory that started in one town and grew into a promotion so successful that other territories began borrowing ideas on how to present themselves based on the things that were happening in Southeastern.

Ron Fuller was the promoter and top star and when he got started in Southeastern, the first call he made was to Les.

Les and Vic Sosa talk to Ron about the very beginning of the promotion, the “advice” Ron got from his grandfather, the process of finding a new tv home for his promotion, running a building the previous promoter advised him to never run and more.

Even better, Ron will return next week to talk about the many stars who helped make Southeastern Wrestling the successful promotion it became.

Thanks for listening and have a great weekend~!

Click here to listen (sub needed)