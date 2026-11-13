By AEW

Back on its usual day, this past Tuesday’s WWE NXT averaged 588,000 viewers on The CW, up 6.5% from the Wednesday airing last week that went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

Viewership was also up 13.1% from the last time it aired on Tuesday two weeks ago.

The episode averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo, down 15.4% from last Wednesday but up 18.2% from two weeks ago on Tuesday.

As compared to the same week in 2025, overall viewership was up 6.1% while the 18-49 rating was up 57.1%. Both numbers for Tuesday were below their rolling ten-week averages.

WWE NXT TV on The CW TV ratings

Date 18-49 Total Viewers 9/1/2026 0.17 768,000 9/8/2026 0.12 714,000 9/15/2026 0.12 685,000 9/22/2026 0.09 628,000 9/29/2026 0.11 671,000 10/6/2026 0.1 532,000 10/13/2026 0.14 732,000 10/20/2026 0.1 655,000 10/27/2026 0.09 520,000 11/4/2026 (Wednesday) 0.13 552,000 11/10/2026 0.11 588,000 10-week average through 11/4 0.12 645,700

Last Saturday’s Jericho Cruise edition of AEW Collision averaged 376,000 viewers on TNT, up 24.5% from the previous week’s show on Halloween night that went head-to-head with NXT Halloween Havoc.

The episode, headlined by Andrade El Idolo vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the AEW National title, averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 33.3% from the prior week.

As compared to the same week in 2025, overall viewership for Collision was up 30.1% while the 18-49 rating was up 33.3%. Both numbers were below their rolling ten-week averages.

Recent AEW Collision on TNT TV ratings

Date 18-49 Total Viewers 8/29/2026 0.06 343,000 9/5/2026 0.06 349,000 9/12/2026 0.06 344,000 9/19/2026 0.04 337,000 9/23/2026 0.08 493,000 10/3/2026 0.08 415,000 10/10/2026 0.04 372,000 10/14/2026 0.10 514,000 10/17/2026 0.05 225,000 10/24/2026 0.10 449,000 10/31/2026 0.06 302,000 11/7/2026 0.06 376,000 10-week average through 10/31 0.07 380,000

The November 5 episode of TNA Impact averaged 194,000 viewers on AMC, down 3.5% from the previous week and their lowest audience since October 1. The episode averaged a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demo, the same rating it has done in three of the last four weeks and tying the lowest rating for the show in that category since the October 1.

Viewership was below their nine-week rolling average while the 18-49 rating was identical.

Recent TNA Impact on AMC TV ratings