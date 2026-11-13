By WWE

CM Punk could be poised to take on a huge backstage role in WWE NXT.

PWInsider reports that, when Shawn Michaels departs his NXT job for a behind-the-scenes role on the WWE main roster, the current succession plan is for Punk to take over Michaels’ position overseeing NXT. It’s not known how this would affect Punk’s career as an active in-ring competitor yet. PWInsider notes that Punk has been in Orlando at the majority of NXT episodes in recent weeks.

“We are told there is no firm timeline for Punk to step into the role as the company wants everyone involved to take time to ensure it’s the right fit for all involved, but internally, Punk is who they are currently looking towards to slip into Michaels’ position when Michaels needs to step into [Bruce] Prichard’s responsibilities,” the report says.

WWE is set to undergo a big backstage shakeup after WrestleMania 43 in 2027 when Prichard retires from his Executive Director position and begins working from home as a consultant. While it remains to be seen exactly how the responsibilities will be divided and who will fit where, the expectation is that Michaels will move up to the main roster as a replacement for Prichard. Our Bryan Alvarez reported late last month that Punk, Bayley, and AJ Styles could end up more involved backstage in NXT.

Styles, after retiring from the ring, helps with scouting and the WWE ID program and has also been filling in for Terry Taylor at the Performance Center after Taylor (who is a coach at the PC) had to undergo knee surgery.

PWInsider notes that Michaels is expected to start splitting his time between NXT and the main roster as he prepares for his new role.

Michaels’ official job title in NXT is Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

CM Punk set for WWE NXT house shows —

On NXT’s holiday house show tour this weekend, Punk will be appearing in Detroit on Saturday (November 15) and his hometown of Chicago on Sunday (November 15). Bayley has been announced for both of those live events as well.

Punk also worked an NXT house show this August and competed on the November 4 episode of NXT. At 48 years old, Punk has said he hasn’t given much thought about retiring from the ring yet because he is feeling great physically.