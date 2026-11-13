By WWE

After it seemed like the two sides could be headed toward a trademark dispute, Spike Dudley has signed a Legends contract with WWE.

Dudley (real name Matthew Hyson) announced the news on his Facebook account today, thanking all of his friends, family, and fans who made this possible. The deal will include new Spike Dudley WWE merchandise being made.

“Very happy to announce I just signed a WWE Legends deal. Will keep you posted with merch,” he wrote. “Thank you to all friends, family and fans that made it possible!!!!”

Dudley had filed a trademark application earlier this year seeking to trademark the name “Spike Dudley” for merchandising purposes. At the end of September, WWE was granted a 90-day extension to potentially oppose his trademark. But the situation ended up being resolved with Dudley abandoning his trademark at the start of November and WWE submitting their own application for the “Spike Dudley” name on November 6.

Spike Dudley’s post-wrestling life —

Dudley, 56, now works in finance for Fidelity Investments. He appeared on an episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet in 2025 and stressed how important it was for him to be around for his wife Vikki and their two children. Dudley never wanted to miss time with his family because he was driving to an indie show for $100-200.

When WrestleMania 40 took place in Philadelphia a couple of years ago, Dudley was brought in by WWE to be part of the weekend. He later accompanied The Dudleys to the ring when D-Von Dudley had his retirement match for TNA last year.