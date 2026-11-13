By WWE

After switching to formal attire following his in-ring retirement, John Cena has changed his mind and gone back to something closer to his usual WWE look.

Cena, in an attempt to convey that he really was done in the ring, started wearing suits for his WWE appearances after his final match. That has changed ahead of the John Cena Classic, with Cena back to wearing a T-shirt, shorts, and a baseball cap. He explained to The Takedown on SI that his suits didn’t really have the desired effect. Fans still chanted “One more match” at him. And because others like Cody Rhodes do get physically involved while wearing suits, the audience doesn’t automatically see you as a non-competitor.

“I don’t wanna confuse the consumer. If I show up in dress shoes in a suit with a pocket watch, hopefully the consumer isn’t gonna think one more match,” Cena said. “That didn’t work. They still chanted one more match. And I love wearing suits. Also, Cody Rhodes gets beat up in suits. So, the one thing I was trying to accomplish was really murky.”

Despite the clothing switch, Cena maintains that he is truly retired and will never have another match. He has a “no-fall-downs” policy where he intends to never take another wrestling bump.

Wearing this type of clothing helps Cena feel more at home in WWE and frees him up to move around better.

“How do I feel most at home here? I love running to the ring. I love when the energy of the audience is there, and I can bounce around the ropes,” he told The Takedown on SI. “If you look at WrestleMania, and those events that I show up in Tampa in a suit, I’m walking [very] carefully to the ring. The bottom of those shoes are slick, and I like a fitted suit, so I’m also worried about busting my pants.”

Cena also stressed that his trademark jorts are forever retired, and he’s instead been wearing cargo shorts.

“Those weren’t jorts in Brooklyn, and they weren’t jorts on NXT. I’m wearing cargo shorts,” he said. “I’m not wearing any wristbands, I don’t have a towel and I don’t have any knee pads. So, when I said the jorts are retired, the f***ing jorts are retired.”

John Cena set for WWE SmackDown appearance —

Cena will be on SmackDown tonight (November 13) as the road to the John Cena Classic continues. We should find out at least one more entrant for the Monday, December 14 event, with Cody Rhodes, Zilla Fatu, Kelani Jordan, Noam Dar, and Romeo Moreno confirmed so far.

The John Cena Classic will air live on Netflix as an episode of Raw. No matchups are announced yet, but they will all pit main roster stars against wrestlers from NXT. At the end of the night, Club WWE members will vote to decide the men’s and women’s John Cena Classic Champion.

We’ll also see Cena appear on Raw next Monday (November 16) and Survivor Series on November 28 during the build to the John Cena Classic.