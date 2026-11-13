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Talent lineup revealed for NJPW & CMLL Fantasticamania 2027
By Joseph Currier,8 days ago
NJPW has revealed more than a dozen CMLL names that are coming over to Japan for Fantasticamania 2027.
A staple of the NJPW calendar, Fantasticamania is an annual tour that happens in the early part of the year, giving fans in Japan the chance to see some of the top luchadores in CMLL compete live. The 2027 edition is set to take place from February 17-27, ending with three straight nights at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. There will be eight shows in total.
Mistico, the top star in CMLL who frequently competes in NJPW, headlines the talent lineup. The tour will see the Fantasticamania debuts of Esfinge, Hijo del Pantera, YUTANI, and El Coyote.
Fantasticamania 2027 —
- Mistico
- Mascara Dorada
- Titan
- Templario
- Neon
- Esfinge
- Xelhua
- Hijo del Pantera
- Ultimo Guerrero
- Hechicero
- Soberano Jr.
- Averno
- Black Tiger
- YUTANI
- OKUMURA
- El Coyote
Matches for the Fantasticamania tour have not been announced yet. The cards will include NJPW talent along with these CMLL names.
Mistico is also heading to Japan for Wrestle Kingdom 21 on January 4, where he’ll be part of a three-way match for the vacant IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team titles. The belts were held by Mistico & El Desperado before Desperado was forced out of action due to injury. The Wrestle Kingdom bout has Mistico and a mystery partner facing off against Taiji Ishimori & Robbie X and Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita.