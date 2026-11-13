By NJPW

NJPW has revealed more than a dozen CMLL names that are coming over to Japan for Fantasticamania 2027.

A staple of the NJPW calendar, Fantasticamania is an annual tour that happens in the early part of the year, giving fans in Japan the chance to see some of the top luchadores in CMLL compete live. The 2027 edition is set to take place from February 17-27, ending with three straight nights at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. There will be eight shows in total.

Mistico, the top star in CMLL who frequently competes in NJPW, headlines the talent lineup. The tour will see the Fantasticamania debuts of Esfinge, Hijo del Pantera, YUTANI, and El Coyote.

Fantasticamania 2027 —

Mistico

Mascara Dorada

Titan

Templario

Neon

Esfinge

Xelhua

Hijo del Pantera

Ultimo Guerrero

Hechicero

Soberano Jr.

Averno

Black Tiger

YUTANI

OKUMURA

El Coyote

Matches for the Fantasticamania tour have not been announced yet. The cards will include NJPW talent along with these CMLL names.

Mistico is also heading to Japan for Wrestle Kingdom 21 on January 4, where he’ll be part of a three-way match for the vacant IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team titles. The belts were held by Mistico & El Desperado before Desperado was forced out of action due to injury. The Wrestle Kingdom bout has Mistico and a mystery partner facing off against Taiji Ishimori & Robbie X and Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita.