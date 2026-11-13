By WON

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Top Stories

It's time for the annual Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame issue.

Who's in? Who didn't get in? Who came close? All that and more is provided in full detail in one of our most anticipated and discussed issues of the year.

WWE went to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, got their money, nobody was hurt, except Bronson Reed in a spot, and in the end, that was all that mattered to TKO.

It was very clearly profits over safety, but in reality even with the ongoing war, the odds were that they would make it out okay.

On the day of the show, the Saudi-led coalition intercepted a cruise missile over…

The two head-to-head television battles between WWE and AEW this past week brought forth results on Wednesday that surprised most people and led to one of the most successful ratings episodes of AEW Dynamite with two Blood & Guts matches that ended up doing amazing numbers with younger viewers, the best the company has done in recent memory.

For the basic numbers, on 11/4, AEW Dynamite did 792,000 viewers with…

Jim Herd, a former Pizza Hut executive and television station manager in St. Louis, who was the man in charge of Ted Turner’s World Championship Wrestling from November 1988 to January 1992, passed away about three weeks ago at the age of 87.

Herd was a controversial figure in wrestling who could be entertaining and blunt, but really didn’t understand the wrestling industry and he himself would say in hindsight…

At press time with the final television show completed, AEW’s Full Gear show on 11/14 in Phoenix at the Mortgage Matchup Center has eight matches on the main show and one -pre-show match.

The show has 6,200 tickets out with a $58 get-in price on the secondary market. Tickets did pick up in recent days and may get to the 7,500 mark, which is okay. I wouldn’t call it good…

A hotel room brawl in Abu Dhabi involving top name MMA fighters Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov on 11/11 led to arrests as well as issues with the 11/14 RAF show in that city.

Dvalishvili was in town to wrestle Marlon Moraes, but was jumped in the hotel room while preparing to do an interview.

In the clip that has been passed around, Dvalishvili was getting ready to do an…

NXT on 11/10 did 588,000 viewers with a 0.11 (150,000 viewers in 18-49.

It’s not really fair to compare to last week since it was a different night and against competition, but it was, but it was up 6.5 percent in viewers and down 16.7 percent in 18-49.

The also had cameos from John Cena, but he was not advertised on the show.

From the last show in the regular…

News

Atlantis Jr. is currently expected back in January or February.

The 11straight nights of wrestling in Mexico City started on 11/12 at Arena Coliseo with a show headlined by Esfinge defending the Mexican national light…

The AAA show in Spanish does have U.S. television on Fox Deportes. It aired this past weekend on Saturday at 10 p.m. WWE is not promoting this at all and I have no idea why.…

The 11/8 show in Takasaki drew a sellout of 736 for the tag team tournament. Red block saw Mizumori & Kanaya over Starlight Kid & Itoh in 8:54 when Mizumori beat Kid. Furusawa & Kotatsu…

Yoshiki Kato retained the Open the Dream Bate title over Strong Machine J in 26:20. The match headlined the 11/8 show in Kobe before a sellout of 610 fans.

Kaito Kiyomiya will face Yoshiki Inamura in the one hour Iron Man match on 12/6 at Korakuen Hall. The winner of the match will face GHC champion Tetsuya Naito for the title on a special…

Josh Barnett on the decision to close New Japan of America, which includes shutting down the gym in Carson, CA: “I had offered to take over the whole program in the US – Training, classes,…

Dradition had a Tatsumi Fujinami 55th anniversary event on 11/6 at Korakuen Hall, before 1,351 fans, with Zack Sabre Jr., to beat Aaron Wolf & Tatsuya Matsumoto of New Japan. The big thing was Fujinami…

Glenn Jacobs (Kane) is now up for a potential seat in the U.S. Senate representing Tennessee. Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn won the election for Governor of Tennessee. So it’s up to her to choose her…

New Japan CEO Naoki Sugabayashi was at the PPV over the weekend. They announced a combination New Japan and MLW show sometime in 2027.

Notes from the PPV show: 1. In a dark match, Vic…

Josh Barnett spoke to Ariel Helwani about the future of Bloodsport.

He said, “We have been shopping it around a bit and trying to find some investing. We've had some good bites, people with a…

The Concierge, George Iceman of the Elegance Brand, had his contract expire and he was not offered a new deal.

Lei Ying Lee was reported by Fightful as leaving the promotion and expecting to sign…

At the Skydance quarterly conference on 11/9, David Ellison explained the strategy to merge HBO Max with Paramount +. It would start early 2027 where they will offer a discount rate to subscribe to both…

Dana White got national pub this past week. President Trump made an announcement that he wanted White to be his White House press secretary. He called White up and White, while in London, said he…

They have an 11/14 show from Abu Dhabi with the main show starting at 1 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited. Vandim Nemkov (20-2) defends the heavyweight title against Sergey Bilostenniy (15-4). In a welterweight fight, Patrick…

In a unique bit of history, Rizin announced for its New Year’s Eve show in Saitama, the retirement fight of Shinya Aoki, 43, after 65 pro fights, dating back just over 23 years as well…

Cena this past week went into detail on the John Cena Classic, which would be the second of two Raw shows on 12/14. There will be main roster vs. NXT matches which he called exhibition…

TV & Event Reports

By Ryan Frederick

It was a mixed bag of action inside the Meta Apex in Las Vegas this past weekend, with UFC Fight Night 293 taking place on 11/7, a show lacking on names but…

This show was done on the Jericho Cruise, while docked in Miami before the cruise took off. It should be noted that taking bumps in the ring while on a boat is a lot harder…

The show started the build for Survivor Series and ended with another great Bloodline and 946 segment. New IC champion Adam Page is now doing the Ric Flair routine with four models on his arms.…

1. Skylar Rae beat Vanta the Unknown with a frog splash.

2. Brooks Jensen pinned Kato Sykes.

By Bryan Alvarez

CM Punk's music hit, but out came Grayson Waller. Grayson said he was surprised, not…

The TV show clocked in at more than three-and-a-half hours, and then had the 30 minute Countdown show to follow. It was a unique night. There was a 20 minute talk segment with Will Ospreay…

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Get 50% off your first month with code 50: $7.49 for your first month, then $14.99/month. Full access to every Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Wrestling Observer Radio, the Bryan & Vinny Show and all the backstage news.

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