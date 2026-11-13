By WWE

A new legal filing has shed some light on the injuries alleged victim Richard Reap claims he suffered in an April incident with WWE star Ludwig Kaiser.

With Kaiser and his defense attempting to gain access to Reap’s medical records, they submitted a motion on November 12 asking that the court issue a subpoena directing Reap to produce the records. The filing reveals that Reap is claiming that he suffered a torn rotator cuff and a concussion in the April 23, 2026 altercation with Kaiser (real name Marcel Barthel) and sought medical care for those injuries.

Kaiser’s defense is arguing that having access to these records is vital to their preparation for the case, where Kaiser is facing a misdemeanor battery charge. They also say having access to the records is material to evaluating the nature of Reap’s injuries.

The subpoena they’re seeking would cover medical and billing records ranging from April 23-November 12 and would be limited to the specific injuries Reap is claiming happened in this incident:

The requested subpoena would direct Mr. Reap to produce his medical records relating to the diagnosis, evaluation, and treatment of the injuries he allegedly sustained in the incident underlying this prosecution.

The requested records include relevant emergency department records, physician and nursing notes, diagnostic reports, imaging reports, consultation records, discharge instructions, referrals, and billing records from April 23, 2026, through November 12, 2026.

The subpoena would be limited to records concerning the alleged torn rotator cuff, concussion, head injury, shoulder injury, or other injury that Mr. Reap attributes to the charged incident.

Originally, Assistant State Attorney Juanda Padgett agreed to share the medical records with Kaiser’s defense, but Reap then objected to that through his attorney. Kaiser’s defense filed a “motion to compel” earlier this week before now submitting this new motion seeking a subpoena.

It’s noted in the filing that Reap’s attorney and Padgett have both indicated that they object to the subpoena being issued.

Ludwig Kaiser battery incident —

The incident this case stems from happened in Orlando, Florida at an apartment complex Kaiser and Reap both lived at. According to Reap, Kaiser and his girlfriend Andrea Bazarte were aggressively kissing in an elevator. Reap says he told the couple to “please have some manners,” which led to Kaiser attacking him. According to Reap, Kaiser punched him multiple times and pushed him to the ground.

Kaiser’s version of events differs from that, with him saying Reap swore at him and Bazarte and made a racist remark threatening to call ICE on Bazarte. Kaiser admits to pushing Reap but says he only did so after Reap came toward him aggressively. The defense tried to get the case thrown out under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law — arguing that Kaiser felt it was necessary to use this amount of force to protect himself and Bazarte from Reap — but that motion to dismiss was denied by the judge last month.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for December 17. If the case does end up going to trial and does not get delayed further, a potential trial period of January 4-22, 2027 is currently listed.

Reap obtaining his own outside counsel is a possible sign that he is considering a civil case against Kaiser.