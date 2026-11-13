By AEW

AEW star Bobby Lashley is the new 4th Rope Heavyweight Champion.

At 4th Rope Wrestling’s event Heelmatic in New York on November 12, Joe Alonzo was awarded the vacant Heavyweight Championship by promotion commissioner MVP, who assumed the role in October 2024. Alonzo had argued that he was cheated out of a title opportunity which prompted MVP’s move.

He immediately announced that the title needed to be defended before Lashley showed up as challenger, defeating Alonzo within minutes to win the title. After a belly-to-belly suplex to Alonzo, Lashley hit him with a spear and pinned him to capture gold.

This is Lashley’s second singles championship outside of AEW as he also currently holds the ACW World Championship. Amid his AEW run, Lashley won the Tag Team Titles with Shelton Benjamin for a 214-day reign.