By NJPW

The Knockout Brothers will be competing in separate one-on-one matches at NJPW Bound for Unbound.

After it was announced that OSKAR vs. Lance Archer would be taking place at the November 20 event, NJPW has now added Yuto-Ice vs. Fuminori Abe to the Bound for Unbound lineup. A free agent, Abe has competed for Big Japan, All Japan, DDT Pro Wrestling, and has been on a few of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport cards.

NJPW wrote about the bout:

As OSKAR pursues the monster Lance Archer, Yuto-Ice went looking for his own dance partner and found one in a good friend. Ice and freelancer Fuminori Abe have a shared passion for fighting, and a shared past on the wrong side of the tracks in life, so to speak. Will this first time ever bout be a money match for Ice?

The Knockout Brothers (Yuto-Ice & OSKAR) are the current IWGP Tag Team Champions. They’re looking to have a successful run in World Tag League 2026, which begins on November 23 just a few days after Bound for Unbound.

NJPW’s Unbound Company faction — which The Knockouts Brothers are part of — are the focus of the Bound for Unbound card. The event is priced at $22.99 as a live NJPW World pay-per-view. The live broadcast will have Japanese commentary, with English being added later on-demand.

Here is the updated card:

NJPW Bound for Unbound (Friday, November 20) —