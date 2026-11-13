By UFC

UFC Tommy McMillen has released a statement following an overdose incident over the weekend. The 28-year-old was reportedly found unresponsive in an Arizona club bathroom, the police were called, Narcan was administered and then McMillen was rushed to the hospital.

McMillen has now made a public statement, writing on Instagram “Ready for a short notice call @UFC,” keeping it short but showing he is now awake and responsive.

Sean O’Malley on Tommy McMillen in UFC

Speaking on the Ariel Helwani Show a few weeks ago, McMillen’s teammate Sean O’Malley said that he isn’t “too worried” about the fighter: “I’m not too worried about him, I know he’s going to lock in. He fought three times this year, that’s a lot. But he’s gonna lock in. I’m optimistic of it. He’s enjoying his life right now outside the UFC. When it comes time to lock in, he does a good job of that.”

“It’s a pivotal point in his career,” O’Malley added during that interview. “He could go this way, or this way. The choice is his, and he’s gotta ultimately make that. We can give him advice, tell him do this or do that, but he’s the kind of kid who’s going to do whatever he’s gonna do, it’s his choice.”

Credit to MMAMania for the transcription