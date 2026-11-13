By WWE

WWE reportedly explored the idea of a mainstream track for 946’s entrance theme.

According to Fightful Select, WWE reportedly had interest in acquiring the rights for a mainstream song for the group’s entrance theme. However, it was shelved before the legal team was notified to get started on licensing and address other necessary legal requirements.

On the August 3 edition of Raw, Jacob Fatu and Royce Keys collided in a Street Fight match. Keys repeatedly reminded Fatu that he was being controlled by The Bloodline, believing that the faction’s influence over him had become overwhelming.

After a couple of weeks away, Keys returned at the end of the month with Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. In September, Jaida Parker reunited with her former OTM teammates, and aligned with Keys in his vendetta against The Bloodline.

Eventually, Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana joined 946, strengthening their numbers against The Bloodline. The two groups will settle their differences at Survivor Series: WarGames.