By AEW

November 13 2021 was the date of AEW Full Gear 2021, which featured Adam Page vs Kenny Omega in the main event for the AEW Championship. The match was incredibly well received, with it getting a *****1/2 in that week’s issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

You can find Dave’s review of the matches from AEW Full Gear 2021 in the November 22, 2021 Observer Newsletter (which you can read in full with a subscription).

Kenny Omega vs Adam Page at AEW Full Gear 2021

Here is some of what Dave had to say about Adam Page vs Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear 2021:

“Adam Page pinned Kenny Omega to win the AEW title in 25:10. Don Callis tripped Page for Omega to get the first advantage. Callis choked Page over the rope. Page used a clothesline and pescado. Page did crossbody off the top an Omega kicked out at one. Callis put the boots to Page and Jim Ross said Callis should be fined and suspended for the red shoes he was wearing. Page was bleeding. Omega hit the Terminator dive. Omega went for You Can’t Escape but Page got his knees up. Page did an elbow suicida knocking Page into the barricade. Page did a moonsault off the top rope to the floor. Page used a brainbuster. Omega used palm strikes and a springboard sunset flip into a power bomb off the top rope, followed by two snap dragon suplexes and a third snap dragon suplex o the apron. Omega hit his first V trigger, went for a One Winged Angel but Page turned it into a victory roll. Page gave Omega a German suplex on his head. Not sure landing on your head like that is good for neck problems and vertigo. Omega blocked the dead eye and hit the J driller.

“Omega bit Page in the head and Page came back and bit Omega in the head. Page was on the top rope and hit the moonsault fallaway while standing on h top ope. Page climbed to the top of the post and dove to the floor with a clothesline that put Omega through a table on the edge of the table. Page went for the buckshot lariat but Omega collapsed. Omega hit a V trigger and a German suplex but Page landed on his feet and hit a power bomb. Page hit the referee with a buckshot lariat when Omega put ref Paul Turner in the way. Omega went for a belt shot but Page ducked and hid the dead eye. Omega kicked out. Page had the belt, but threw it away. They traded elbows and punches. Omega hit three V triggers but Page caught the forth. Page used slaps. Page hit a rolling elbow Both were exhausted. Omega used Kawada kicks over and over. Page came back with a big clothesline. Omega used head-butts and a back suplex.

“Page did a dangerous back superplex and went for the buckshot lariat but Omega countered with a V trigger. Page came back and hit the One Winged Angel but Omega kicked out. The Young Bucks came out. Page was on one side, looked at Nick, who didn’t interfere and hit the buckshot lariat to the back of the head. He went to the other side of the ring, looked at Matt, who nodded his head like it’s your time, he hit the buckshot lariat and pinned Omega,. This was a classic world title change match. It’s one of those matches were you notice more and more things on repeat viewing. *****½”