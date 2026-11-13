By UFC/The Mac Life

UFC President Dana White has commented on the recent brawl that appeared to show Usman Nurmagomedov and his team attacking Merab Dvalishvili and a friend ahead of the RAF Abu Dhabi event.

Merab Dvalishvili was being interviewed and Nurmagomedov approached him, before slapping the former UFC Bantamweight Champion just seconds later. This then set off a melee which appeared to show members of Nurmagomedov’s team, including his brother Umar Nurmagomedov, fight with Dvalishvili and a friend of his who was stood next to him when the brawl broke out.

Dana White reacts to brawl

Speaking at the UFC 334 pre-fight press conference this week, White didn’t hold back when giving his opinion: “What a bunch of f*cking idiots. It’s absolutely ridiculous and stupid and they’re all in jail. That is not a place to go fck around.”

White would also reveal that the company are not currently in talks with Nurmagomedov, who is still under contract and in an exclusive negotiating period with the PFL: “He’s still under contract. We’re not talking [to] him right now anyway.” It’s not currently known if the UFC will still be looking to bring him in after this incident.