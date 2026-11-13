Josh Hokit compared to Conor McGregor by UFC legend

By The Mac Life on YouTube/UFC

Josh Hokit will head to the octagon for the biggest fight of his career this Saturday, as he challenges Ciryl Gane for the UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 334. Ahead of the fight from Madison Square Garden, UFC legend Cain Velasquez has compared the controversial fighter to Conor McGregor, pointing at how he speaks in a way that “creates tension.”

“So Hokit, as far as his fighting ability, he’s definitely proven himself, that he’s well-renowned mixed martial artist,” Velasquez recently told MMA Fighting. “He deserves what he’s getting as far as a title shot, you know? He’s fought those guys to get there. And he’s also taking the route, somewhat of a Conor McGregor, to speak in a way that creates tension.”

Cain Velasquez on Josh Hokit vs Ciryl Gane

Velasquez also gave his prediction for the fight, saying that he can see Hokit actually beating Ciryl Gane and becoming the new king of the heavyweights: “No, I think Josh is gonna surprise people on [Saturday]. He’s complete, you know? I think way, way more complete than Gane is. So I think Hokit, yeah, is going to surprise a lot of people with the great wrestling, great hands, as you’ve seen.

“When the time comes to fight in a big stage, that’s the hardest part where everybody’s watching. Where you got to go out and do it on this day in this moment. He’s proven that. I see him winning this fight” Velasquez concluded.