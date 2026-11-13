Tony Khan says Jon Moxley has ‘always gone to bat’ for Marina Shafir, admits both are proud of her development

By AEW

Tony Khan praised Marina Shafir for the continued improvement in her in-ring progress ahead of her AEW Women’s World Championship match at Full Gear.

During the Full Gear media call, Khan expressed pride in Shafir’s development as a wrestler, crediting her hard work and dedication for the World Title opportunity. He also highlighted Jon Moxley’s unwavering support for Shafir.

“Jon Moxley has been an advocate for Marina Shafir and a mentor to Marina Shafir, and a great partner to Marina Shafir. I think Jon Moxley is very proud of how far Marina has come. I personally am very proud of how far Marina has come. She improved and worked so hard in the ring and outside the ring to become a great wrestler, and now she has the opportunity this Saturday to become the AEW World Champion.”

“Jon’s always believed in Marina and always gone to bat for her, and I know he is as proud as anybody of what she’s accomplished, and she deserves the most of the credit herself because she’s worked so hard. And just like Jon’s always there, Marina is almost always at the shows. She works really hard. She’s earned this opportunity to fight for the World Title against Mercedes Mone at Full Gear this Saturday.”

Shafir confronted Mone on the October 21 edition of Dynamite after the champion declared herself the most dominant and decorated woman in wrestling.

Shafir is not the only Death Riders member competing at AEW Full Gear on November 14. Moxley and the other members take on The Conglomeration and The Cut in an Anarchy in the Arena match.