UFC 334 Fight Card

By UFC

UFC 334 takes place from Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 14, with the main event featuring Ciryl Gane defending his UFC Heavyweight title against the controversial Josh Hokit. Kayla Harrison will also be defending her UFC Women’s Bantamweight title against Amanda Nunes in the co-main event.

The rest of the main card will feature Caio Borralho vs. Yousri Belgaroui, Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland and Bilal Hasan vs. Luis Gurule.

UFC 334 Gane vs Hokit Full Card

Here is the full card for UFC 334 (correct as of writing):

Main Card

Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit – UFC Heavyweight title bout

Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes – UFC Women’s bantamweight title bout

Caio Borralho vs. Yousri Belgaroui – Middleweight

Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland – Welterweight

Bilal Hasan vs. Luis Gurule – Flyweight

Prelims

Stephen Thompson vs. Charles Radtke – Welterweight

Drew Dober vs. Chris Duncan – Lightweight

Jim Miller vs. Terrance McKinney – Lightweight

Donte Johnson vs. Cesar Almeida – Catchweight

Early Prelims