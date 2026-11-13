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UFC
UFC 334 Fight Card
By Jake Jeremy,3 days ago
UFC 334 takes place from Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 14, with the main event featuring Ciryl Gane defending his UFC Heavyweight title against the controversial Josh Hokit. Kayla Harrison will also be defending her UFC Women’s Bantamweight title against Amanda Nunes in the co-main event.
The rest of the main card will feature Caio Borralho vs. Yousri Belgaroui, Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland and Bilal Hasan vs. Luis Gurule.
UFC 334 Gane vs Hokit Full Card
Here is the full card for UFC 334 (correct as of writing):
Main Card
- Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit – UFC Heavyweight title bout
- Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes – UFC Women’s bantamweight title bout
- Caio Borralho vs. Yousri Belgaroui – Middleweight
- Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland – Welterweight
- Bilal Hasan vs. Luis Gurule – Flyweight
Prelims
- Stephen Thompson vs. Charles Radtke – Welterweight
- Drew Dober vs. Chris Duncan – Lightweight
- Jim Miller vs. Terrance McKinney – Lightweight
- Donte Johnson vs. Cesar Almeida – Catchweight
Early Prelims
- Jared Gordon vs. Melquizael Costa – Lightweight
- Macy Chiasson vs. Bia Mesquita – Women’s bantamweight
- Alatengheili vs. Juan Diaz – Bantamweight
- Evan Elder vs. Samuel Sanches – Lightweight