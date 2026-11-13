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Title Changes On This Day in Wrestling (November 13th)
By Jake Jeremy,4 days ago
November 13 has been fairly mid-level when it comes to pro wrestling title changes. According to wrestlingdata.com, there have been around 293 major/notable title changes on this date historically.
Some of the bigger title changes include Lance Storm winning the WCW United States Heavyweight Title in 2000, Jeff Hardy winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship in 2006, Gail Kim winning the TNA Knockouts Title 2011 and Daniel Bryan winning the WWE Championship in 2018.
Pro Wrestling Title changes on November 13th
|Year
|Championship
|New champion(s)
|1993
|ECW Tag Team Titles
|Johnny Gunn & Tommy Dreamer
|1993
|ECW Television Title
|Sabu
|1995
|WCW United States Heavyweight Title
|Kensuke Sasaki
|1998
|CMLL World Tag Team Titles
|Bestia Salvaje & Scorpio Jr.
|2000
|WCW United States Heavyweight Title
|Lance Storm
|2006
|WWE World Tag Team Titles
|Edge & Randy Orton
|2006
|WWE Intercontinental Title
|Jeff Hardy
|2011
|TNA Knockouts Title
|Gail Kim
|2011
|TNA Television Title
|Robbie E
|2012
|CMLL World Tag Team Titles
|Damián el Terrible & Tama Tonga
|2018
|WWE Title
|Daniel Bryan
|2021
|NEVER Openweight Title
|Tomohiro Ishii
|2021
|GHC National Title
|Ken-o
|2021
|GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Titles
|Keiji Muto & Naomichi Marufuji
|2025
|TNA World Title
|Frankie Kazarian
1993-1998
The earliest November 13th entries are from 1993, when Johnny Gunn and Tommy Dreamer won the ECW Tag Team Titles and Sabu won the ECW Television Title. Kensuke Sasaki won the WCW United States Heavyweight Title in 1995. Bestia Salvaje and Scorpio Jr. won the CMLL World Tag Team Titles in 1998.
2000-2006
Lance Storm won the WCW United States Heavyweight Title in 2000. In 2006, Edge and Randy Orton won the WWE World Tag Team Titles and Jeff Hardy won the WWE Intercontinental Title.
2011-2012
In 2011, Gail Kim won the TNA Knockouts Title and Robbie E won the TNA Television Title. Damián el Terrible and Tama Tonga won the CMLL World Tag Team Titles in 2012.
2018
Daniel Bryan won the WWE Title.
2021
Tomohiro Ishii won the NEVER Openweight Title. Ken-o won the GHC National Title. Keiji Muto and Naomichi Marufuji won the GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.
2025
The most recent entry is from 2025, when Frankie Kazarian won the TNA World Title.