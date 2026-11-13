By WWE

November 13 has been fairly mid-level when it comes to pro wrestling title changes. According to wrestlingdata.com, there have been around 293 major/notable title changes on this date historically.

Some of the bigger title changes include Lance Storm winning the WCW United States Heavyweight Title in 2000, Jeff Hardy winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship in 2006, Gail Kim winning the TNA Knockouts Title 2011 and Daniel Bryan winning the WWE Championship in 2018.

Pro Wrestling Title changes on November 13th

Year Championship New champion(s) 1993 ECW Tag Team Titles Johnny Gunn & Tommy Dreamer 1993 ECW Television Title Sabu 1995 WCW United States Heavyweight Title Kensuke Sasaki 1998 CMLL World Tag Team Titles Bestia Salvaje & Scorpio Jr. 2000 WCW United States Heavyweight Title Lance Storm 2006 WWE World Tag Team Titles Edge & Randy Orton 2006 WWE Intercontinental Title Jeff Hardy 2011 TNA Knockouts Title Gail Kim 2011 TNA Television Title Robbie E 2012 CMLL World Tag Team Titles Damián el Terrible & Tama Tonga 2018 WWE Title Daniel Bryan 2021 NEVER Openweight Title Tomohiro Ishii 2021 GHC National Title Ken-o 2021 GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Titles Keiji Muto & Naomichi Marufuji 2025 TNA World Title Frankie Kazarian

1993-1998

The earliest November 13th entries are from 1993, when Johnny Gunn and Tommy Dreamer won the ECW Tag Team Titles and Sabu won the ECW Television Title. Kensuke Sasaki won the WCW United States Heavyweight Title in 1995. Bestia Salvaje and Scorpio Jr. won the CMLL World Tag Team Titles in 1998.

2000-2006

Lance Storm won the WCW United States Heavyweight Title in 2000. In 2006, Edge and Randy Orton won the WWE World Tag Team Titles and Jeff Hardy won the WWE Intercontinental Title.

2011-2012

In 2011, Gail Kim won the TNA Knockouts Title and Robbie E won the TNA Television Title. Damián el Terrible and Tama Tonga won the CMLL World Tag Team Titles in 2012.

2018

Daniel Bryan won the WWE Title.

2021

Tomohiro Ishii won the NEVER Openweight Title. Ken-o won the GHC National Title. Keiji Muto and Naomichi Marufuji won the GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

2025

The most recent entry is from 2025, when Frankie Kazarian won the TNA World Title.