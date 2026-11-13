undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
CMLL Viernes Espectacular Card (November 13 2026)
By Jake Jeremy,4 days ago
The next CMLL card takes place tonight (Friday, November 13) from Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal. The full card for the show has been confirmed, including a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team match in the main event featuring Angel de Oro, Hechicero & Zandokan Jr. vs. El Sky Team (Mascara Dorada, Mistico & Neon).
Also confirmed for the show are AN Eight Man Tag Team Match: Los Viajeros Del Espacio (Futuro, Hombre Bala Jr., Max Star & Valiente Jr.) vs. Carnifice, Inquisidor & Los Cancerberos del Infierno (Cancerbero & Virus), Mei Seira & Syuri vs. Kira & Thunder Rosa, Vegas Depredador vs. Rugido, Volador Jr. vs. Black Tiger and Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match: Barbaro Cavernario & Yutani vs. Bandido & Brillante Jr.
CMLL Viernes Espectacular Matches
Here are all of the matches that have been confirmed for this week’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular:
- Eight Man Tag Team Match: Los Viajeros Del Espacio (Futuro, Hombre Bala Jr., Max Star & Valiente Jr.) vs. Carnifice, Inquisidor & Los Cancerberos del Infierno (Cancerbero & Virus)
- Mei Seira & Syuri vs. Kira & Thunder Rosa
- Vegas Depredador vs. Rugido
- Volador Jr. vs. Black Tiger
- Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match: Barbaro Cavernario & Yutani vs. Bandido & Brillante Jr.
- Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team Match: Angel de Oro, Hechicero & Zandokan Jr. vs. El Sky Team (Mascara Dorada, Mistico & Neon)