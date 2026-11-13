By CMLL

The next CMLL card takes place tonight (Friday, November 13) from Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal. The full card for the show has been confirmed, including a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team match in the main event featuring Angel de Oro, Hechicero & Zandokan Jr. vs. El Sky Team (Mascara Dorada, Mistico & Neon).

Also confirmed for the show are AN Eight Man Tag Team Match: Los Viajeros Del Espacio (Futuro, Hombre Bala Jr., Max Star & Valiente Jr.) vs. Carnifice, Inquisidor & Los Cancerberos del Infierno (Cancerbero & Virus), Mei Seira & Syuri vs. Kira & Thunder Rosa, Vegas Depredador vs. Rugido, Volador Jr. vs. Black Tiger and Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match: Barbaro Cavernario & Yutani vs. Bandido & Brillante Jr.

CMLL Viernes Espectacular Matches

Here are all of the matches that have been confirmed for this week’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular: