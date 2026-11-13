By WWE

WWE SmackDowntakes place this week from the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL. According to the latest update from WrestleTix, there have been 7,383 tickets distributed for the show thus far, which is up +292 since the last update (from 1 day ago).

For reference, the last time the company ran the building was for the 2/20/2026 episode of Smackdown, which saw 11,161 tickets distributed overall. As of writing, the Cheapest Ticket available (for Standard Admission) is $55.00.

WWE SmackDown this week

Two segments have been confirmed for this week’s episode of SmackDown, with John Cena returning to SmackDown to discuss the John Cena Classic and Tiffany Stratton returning to SmackDown as the new WWE Women’s Champion.

WWE.com wrote the following about this week’s show: “After traveling to Raw and NXT, John Cena is set to journey to Friday Night SmackDown to invite more Superstars to the John Cena Classic, airing from Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Monday, Dec. 14.

“After betraying her friend Chelsea Green at WWE Crown Jewel and successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract for the second year in a row, Tiffany Stratton returns to SmackDown as the new WWE Women’s Champion.”