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WWE
WWE SmackDown Start Time Tonight (11-13-2026)
By Jake Jeremy,8 days ago
WWE SmackDown takes place tonight from the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL, with a start time of 8pm Eastern, 7pm Central and 5pm Pacific.
Two segments have been confirmed for this week’s episode of SmackDown, with John Cena returning to SmackDown to discuss the John Cena Classic and Tiffany Stratton returning to SmackDown as the new WWE Women’s Champion.
What time does WWE SmackDown start tonight?
Here are the global start times for WWE SmackDown tonight from the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL:
|Region / city
|Time zone
|Start time
|Date
|Hawaii (Honolulu)
|HST (UTC−10)
|3:00 p.m.
|Fri, Nov 13
|Alaska (Anchorage)
|AKST (UTC−9)
|4:00 p.m.
|Fri, Nov 13
|US Pacific (Los Angeles, Seattle, Las Vegas)
|PST (UTC−8)
|5:00 p.m.
|Fri, Nov 13
|US Mountain (Denver, Phoenix, Salt Lake City)
|MST (UTC−7)
|6:00 p.m.
|Fri, Nov 13
|US Central (Chicago, Dallas, Houston)
|CST (UTC−6)
|7:00 p.m.
|Fri, Nov 13
|Mexico (Mexico City)
|CST (UTC−6)
|7:00 p.m.
|Fri, Nov 13
|US Eastern (New York, Miami, Atlanta)
|EST (UTC−5)
|8:00 p.m.
|Fri, Nov 13
|Canada Eastern (Toronto, Montreal)
|EST (UTC−5)
|8:00 p.m.
|Fri, Nov 13
|Atlantic (Halifax, Puerto Rico)
|AST (UTC−4)
|9:00 p.m.
|Fri, Nov 13
|Newfoundland (St. John’s)
|NST (UTC−3:30)
|9:30 p.m.
|Fri, Nov 13
|Brazil (São Paulo), Argentina (Buenos Aires)
|BRT / ART (UTC−3)
|10:00 p.m.
|Fri, Nov 13
|UK and Ireland (London, Dublin), Portugal (Lisbon)
|GMT / WET (UTC+0)
|1:00 a.m.
|Sat, Nov 14
|Central Europe (Paris, Berlin, Madrid, Rome)
|CET (UTC+1)
|2:00 a.m.
|Sat, Nov 14
|Nigeria (Lagos)
|WAT (UTC+1)
|2:00 a.m.
|Sat, Nov 14
|Eastern Europe (Athens, Helsinki), Egypt (Cairo)
|EET (UTC+2)
|3:00 a.m.
|Sat, Nov 14
|South Africa (Johannesburg)
|SAST (UTC+2)
|3:00 a.m.
|Sat, Nov 14
|Turkey (Istanbul), Saudi Arabia (Riyadh), Kenya (Nairobi)
|UTC+3
|4:00 a.m.
|Sat, Nov 14
|UAE (Dubai, Abu Dhabi)
|GST (UTC+4)
|5:00 a.m.
|Sat, Nov 14
|Pakistan (Karachi, Lahore)
|PKT (UTC+5)
|6:00 a.m.
|Sat, Nov 14
|India (Mumbai, New Delhi)
|IST (UTC+5:30)
|6:30 a.m.
|Sat, Nov 14
|Bangladesh (Dhaka)
|BST (UTC+6)
|7:00 a.m.
|Sat, Nov 14
|Thailand (Bangkok), Indonesia (Jakarta)
|ICT / WIB (UTC+7)
|8:00 a.m.
|Sat, Nov 14
|Singapore, Philippines (Manila), China (Beijing), Western Australia (Perth)
|UTC+8
|9:00 a.m.
|Sat, Nov 14
|Japan (Tokyo), South Korea (Seoul)
|JST / KST (UTC+9)
|10:00 a.m.
|Sat, Nov 14
|Queensland (Brisbane)
|AEST (UTC+10)
|11:00 a.m.
|Sat, Nov 14
|South Australia (Adelaide)
|ACDT (UTC+10:30)
|11:30 a.m.
|Sat, Nov 14
|Australia East (Sydney, Melbourne)
|AEDT (UTC+11)
|12:00 p.m.
|Sat, Nov 14
|New Zealand (Auckland)
|NZDT (UTC+13)
|2:00 p.m.
|Sat, Nov 14