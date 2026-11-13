By WWE

WWE SmackDown takes place tonight from the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL, with a start time of 8pm Eastern, 7pm Central and 5pm Pacific.

Two segments have been confirmed for this week’s episode of SmackDown, with John Cena returning to SmackDown to discuss the John Cena Classic and Tiffany Stratton returning to SmackDown as the new WWE Women’s Champion.

What time does WWE SmackDown start tonight?

Here are the global start times for WWE SmackDown tonight from the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL: