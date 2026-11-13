By WWE

WWE SmackDown takes place tonight from the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL, and a couple of segments have already been confirmed for the broadcast.

Two segments have been confirmed for this week’s episode of SmackDown, with John Cena returning to SmackDown to discuss the John Cena Classic and Tiffany Stratton returning to SmackDown as the new WWE Women’s Champion.

WWE SmackDown Tonight

WWE.com has written the following about this week’s show: “After traveling to Raw and NXT, John Cena is set to journey to Friday Night SmackDown to invite more Superstars to the John Cena Classic, airing from Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Monday, Dec. 14.

“After betraying her friend Chelsea Green at WWE Crown Jewel and successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract for the second year in a row, Tiffany Stratton returns to SmackDown as the new WWE Women’s Champion.”