CMLL Martes De Glamour Card (11-10-2026)

By CMLL

The next CMLL card (Martes De Glamour) takes place on Tuesday, November 10 from the Arena Coliseo Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The full card for the show has been confirmed, including a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team match in the main event featuring Barbaro Cavernario & Principe Daniel vs. Los Infernales (Averno & Euforia).

Also confirmed are Canalla, Demonio Maya & Xavier Cruz Jr. vs. Garabato, Gran Kenut & Halcon de Plata, Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team Match: Dulce Kitty, Ivanna & Nexy vs. Lady Danger, Nautica & Tezca, Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team Match: Bestia Negra, Black Boy & Makara vs. Los Elegidos (Amon-Ra & Kaiju) & Draego, Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team Match: El Hijo del Pantera, El Tapatio & Pantera Jr. vs. Arlequin, Guerrero de la Muerte & Rafaga and Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team Match: Los Hermanos Calavera (Calavera Jr. I & Calavera Jr. II) & Persa vs. La Fuerza Tapatia (Fugaz, Gallo Jr. & Star Black).

CMLL Martes De Glamour