WWE NXT Preview: Confirmed matches and segments (11-10-2026)

By WWE

WWE NXT takes place tonight on the CW, and several matches and segments have already been confirmed for the broadcast from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The NXT Tag Team Title will be the line as Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes face Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno, plus Wren Sinclair vs Izzi Dame, EK Prosper vs. Kam Hendrix and Lizzy Rain vs. Chantel Monroe have all been confirmed for tonight.

WWE NXT Matches tonight

Here are al of the matches and segments confirmed for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida: