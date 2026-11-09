Former CEO reacts to NJPW closing American subsidiary

By NJPW

Takami Ohbari, a Bushiroad executive who was once NJPW president, is grateful for everything he got to experience while leading the promotion’s American subsidiary.

Last week, it was announced that NJPW is shutting down its New Japan of America subsidiary and shuttering the company’s Los Angeles dojo. The subsidiary was launched in 2019 at a time when NJPW was more aggressively expanding into the United States. Ohbari was the inaugural CEO of New Japan of America, and he sent out a tweet reacting to the news that the subsidiary is no more. He credited New Japan of America for helping set the example that would lead NJPW back from the COVID pandemic.

“I learned so much as the first CEO,” Ohbari wrote. “With no matches possible in Japan during the pandemic, the wrestlers who came together from across the United States at short notice overcame all kinds of obstacles. The no-audience matches began in America. It started with Collision, then STRONG, and finally we brought it back to Japan. It laid the groundwork for the V-shaped recovery [a strong rebound] that followed. njpwSTRONG A treasure I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”

NJPW Strong was a weekly streaming series that New Japan of America produced from 2020-2023. In recent years, the company has held fewer standalone events in the United States while instead focusing on partnerships like the one NJPW has with AEW. The announcement of New Japan of America closing stated that NJPW would still hold some of its own events in the United States with the backing of TV Asahi.

Bushiroad sells NJPW —

After acquiring NJPW in 2012, Bushiroad led the promotion until selling earlier this year to TV Asahi and CyberAgent. NJPW now operates as a consolidated subsidiary of TV Asahi with help from CyberAgent, though their ownership stakes are equal. TV Asahi and CyberAgent each own 46.3 percent of NJPW shares.

The current president of NJPW is company legend Hiroshi Tanahashi, who took over for Ohbari in late 2023.