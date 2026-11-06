WWE reportedly planning Danhausen Christmas-theme merch

By WWE

After the success of Halloween Havoc, WWE is now going full Danhausen into Christmas.

WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select recently reported that WWE is looking forward to continuing the popularity of Danhausen with a new holiday-themed marketing campaign ahead of Christmas.

According to the reports, WWE noticed the strong success of the Danhausen merchandise during the Halloween season and has planned to introduce “Santahausen” as part of their upcoming merch lineup for the Holidays.

The report also noted that, according to sources close to the plan, Danhausen is also expected to undergo a holiday makeover from a marketing point of view. The new merch collection is expected to include T-shirts, hoodies, puppets, magnets, and additional holiday-themed items. WWE is said to have high expectations for the “Santahausen” merch lineup after the success of their Danhausen Halloween products.

As of now, there are no confirmed price details or other information available about the reported “Santahausen” merch.