TNA Impact notes: Female faction returning after decade-long absence, next week’s lineup

By TNA

A female faction is making their return to TNA after a decade away.

Revealed at the end of Thursday’s Impact, former Knockouts Champion Taryn Terrell is reviving The Dollhouse, a faction that was first formed in 2015 with the current Michin in WWE and Marti Belle.

After Harley Hudson was rebuffed in her efforts to join The Righteous who took in Xia Brookside instead, Hudson was upset backstage, talking to her mother on the phone about not making friends in TNA and teasing leaving the promotion. She hung up the phone and found a note that read “Play with me” and saw a dollhouse. Terrell then appeared and welcomed her to the group that had been dead since 2016.

Terrell returned to wrestling for TNA after four years, appearing this year’s Rebellion in a Hardcore Country trios match alongside Mickie James and ODB. She wrestled just once other time this year, back in August for an indie promotion. She was a fixture in TNA from 2013 through 2015.

Next week’s Destination X go-home lineup

The final stop before next weekend’s Destination X will feature several matches previewing the still-developing card for Edmonton, Alberta, Canada: