Report: WWE planning to celebrate The Rock’s 30 years

By WWE

Celebratory plans reportedly in place for The Rock’s 30 years in WWE.

Almost three decades ago, The Rock made his official in-ring WWE debut at the Survivor Series event on Nov. 17, 1996. Shortly after, he became one of the industry’s top names and is now a celebrated Hollywood actor and a TKO board member.

With his 30th anniversary approaching, reports recently emerged that the promotion team is planning something for him. According to WrestleVotes Radio, WWE is currently planning to recognize the achievement.

“Plans include a commemorative championship belt, special merchandise releases, and social media campaigns honoring the anniversary of his 1996 Survivor Series debut,” Fightful Select wrote while discussing the promotion’s celebration plans.

The celebrations will reflect on his rise from a position of a newcomer to one of WWE’s most recognizable faces and performers. Despite rumors of heat on The Rock for his statement on PAC and AEW, WWE is still reportedly interested in celebrating his 30 years in WWE.

The Rock made his WWE debut on Nov. 17, 1996, in Madison Square Garden under the name Rocky Maivia. He was introduced as a third-generation Superstar, following in the footsteps of his father, Rocky Johnson, and grandfather, Peter Maivia. However, while his initial character introduction received major criticism, The Rock soon underwent a complete transition and reinvented himself to entirely change the audience’s reception of him.